F1 Standings 2025: New championship leader emerges as Lewis Hamilton boosts Ferrari
F1 Standings 2025: New championship leader emerges as Lewis Hamilton boosts Ferrari
The order in the 2025 F1 standings has been completely reshuffled after the Mexican Grand Prix, with a new driver leading the championship as a result.
Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton failed to convert his P3 starting position into his first grand prix podium in red, but he still managed to bring home crucial points for the team by crossing the line in eighth.
Hamilton's P8 finish added four points to Ferrari's battle in the constructors' and team-mate Charles Leclerc contributed 18, allowing the Scuderia to regain P2 in the constructors' standings, just one point ahead of rivals Mercedes.
But the major talking point after Sunday's race in Mexico was the fact that a new championship leader has emerged in the form of Lando Norris.
The McLaren star pulled off a dominant race win and crossed the line over 30 seconds ahead of Leclerc, put also ahead of team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri.
The Aussie driver needed to finish fourth or higher to remain in the lead of the championship in the instance of a victory for Norris, but after finishing down in P5, Piastri has now been demoted to P2 in the drivers' standings.
The title fight is now scintillatingly close ahead of the next round in Brazil. Just one point separates the McLaren driver duo and reigning champion Max Verstappen is only 36 points off Norris' lead and 35 points behind Piastri.
Here is how the F1 standings look after the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix!
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Mexican Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|357
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|356
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|321
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|258
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|210
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|146
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|97
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|41
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|39
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|38
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|37
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|32
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|30
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|30
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|28
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Mexican Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|713
|2
|Ferrari
|356
|3
|Mercedes
|355
|4
|Red Bull
|346
|5
|Williams
|111
|6
|Racing Bulls
|72
|7
|Aston Martin
|69
|8
|Haas
|62
|9
|Kick Sauber
|60
|10
|Alpine
|20
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull told to 'grow up' as Norris BOOED after humiliating rivals at Mexican GP
F1 RESULTS: Max Verstappen robbed as Lando Norris claims Mexican Grand Prix win
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 34 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october