close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Headshot of Antonelli looking annoyed next to headshot of Kim Kardashian in sunglasses and glam edited in front of Monaco hairpin

Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian over controversial F1 Monaco Grand Prix incident

Headshot of Antonelli looking annoyed next to headshot of Kim Kardashian in sunglasses and glam edited in front of Monaco hairpin — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian over controversial F1 Monaco Grand Prix incident

Kim Kardashian made a splash after her F1 paddock debut in Monaco last weekend

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Mercedes F1 team have taken to social media to poke fun at Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star sparked controversy following her visit to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Kim K has been rumoured to be dating none other than seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton since before the start of the 2026 campaign, with the pair spotted on numerous dates across the globe.

Whispers of a blossoming relationship first spread after the couple were reported to have enjoyed a private weekend at a high-end hotel in the Cotswolds, UK, before the Ferrari F1 star and Skims founder made their first public appearance together at Super Bowl LX in February.

At last weekend's event in the principality the pair's romantic involvement was confirmed when Kim made her paddock debut with sister Khloe to support the 105-time grand prix winner.

Kim watched on proudly as Hamilton took his second back-to-back P2 finish this season before the 41-year-old was filmed planting a kiss on Kim's cheek. But the social media superstar has since stirred up controversy online as more footage of her paddock antics has emerged.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull set for FIA protest as Christian Horner return takes new twist

Kim, where is Kimi's towel?

Following Sunday's race it wasn't just Kim K's snubbing of Martin Brundle's grid walk that was circulating on socials.

In a video posted on 'X', Kim could be seen pinching Kimi Antonelli's towel from his P1 plinth following the race.

In the clip Kim picked up the towel and walked away whilst wiping her face with it, facing backlash online for 'stealing' it from the 19-year-old championship leader.

And in classic fashion for the Silver Arrows social team, Antonelli and his team-mate George Russell have now responded to the video, posting their own clip to Mercedes' social accounts poking fun at Hamilton's new romantic interest.

The light-hearted video began with a perplexed Antonelli asking the camera: "I was wondering, have you seen my towel?" before Russell also played along with the joke, admitting he hadn't found it either.

Mercedes then really hammered the point home by filming the Italian teenager washing his hands before realising he had been left without anything to dry them with (thanks Kim).

READ MORE: New Max Verstappen contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

George Russell accidentally hits F1 photographer in the head at Barcelona GP

George Russell accidentally hits F1 photographer in the head at Barcelona GP

  • 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen spotted with Red Bull chiefs days after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

Max Verstappen spotted with Red Bull chiefs days after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

  • Yesterday 17:55
Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Store Editor’s Picks: Best merch worn by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and all your favourite drivers

F1 Store Editor’s Picks: Best merch worn by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and all your favourite drivers

  • 3 hours ago
Alpine win FIA review as Monaco Grand Prix result hangs in the balance

Alpine win FIA review as Monaco Grand Prix result hangs in the balance

  • Yesterday 15:15

Just in

11-6
George Russell accidentally hits F1 photographer in the head at Barcelona GP
11-6
Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team
11-6
F1 Store Editor’s Picks: Best merch worn by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and all your favourite drivers
11-6
Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster
11-6
Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari are 'one million times better'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team Max Verstappen

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

2 hours ago
F1 Store Editor’s Picks: Best merch worn by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and all your favourite drivers Off the track

F1 Store Editor’s Picks: Best merch worn by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and all your favourite drivers

3 hours ago
Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian over controversial F1 Monaco Grand Prix incident F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian over controversial F1 Monaco Grand Prix incident

Yesterday 19:57
Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari are 'one million times better' Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari are 'one million times better'

Yesterday 18:51
Ontdek het op Google Play
x