Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'? And F1 fans are going wild

Seven-time F1 champion and pop culture icon Kim Kardashian are dating, according to a recent report in British media.

After posting the fastest unofficial time of the week at F1's 2026 Barcelona shakedown last week, Ferrari star Hamilton reportedly chartered a helicopter to the Grade II-listed Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire, a country house hotel and private members’ club.

The Sun reported that Hamilton then met Kardashian, who had also flown in from LA on Saturday, with the couple said to have enjoyed a romantic weekend getaway.

The pair reportedly shared a room at the high-end Cotswolds hotel, which can cost as much as £1,000 a night, with the club granting them exclusive use of the spa and offering a private room for their evening meal.

The report also stated that representatives for Hamilton and Kardashian had been contacted, although no response has been reported yet.

Do Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have history?

Lewis and Kim have moved in the same celebrity circles for years and have been friends for over a decade.

But 2026 is the first time there have been rumblings of their relationship taking a romantic turn.

The F1 star has famously avoided high-profile relationships, instead wanting to focus on racing in the hope that he can secure a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship before retiring from the sport.

But this hasn't stopped the rumour mill from running regarding Hamilton's romantic interests, and the 41-year-old was linked to actress Sofia Vergara in January 2025 after the pair were spotted having lunch on Hamilton's birthday in New York.

Hamilton's most public relationship remains his eight year on and off fling with The Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. Between their time as a couple from 2007 to 2015, Scherzinger was a frequent guest in the F1 paddock and was famously in the garage to celebrate Hamilton's maiden championship victory with McLaren in 2008.

During their time together, Hamilton and Scherzinger attended many celebrity events and in the past were pictured with Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, A-list rapper Kanye West.

Having become a close friend of the family, Hamilton even once spent the Easter holidays with the Kardashians and West in their family home, with Kim's mother Kris Jenner also seen attending the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix in support of the F1 star.

Lewis and Kim also both recently attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, with the pair snapped leaving the event separately.

