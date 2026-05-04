Hamilton has paid tribute after the sudden death of Alex Zanardi

Lewis Hamilton has paid a moving tribute to former F1 driver Alex Zanardi after the Italian sporting icon died suddenly aged 59.

Zanardi's family confirmed early on Saturday that he had passed away on Friday evening, surrounded by family and friends. The news cast a shroud over the paddock at the Miami Grand Prix and a minute's silence was observed before the start of the sprint race.

The Zanardi family statement said: "Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

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"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

The news confirmed the loss of one of sport's most inspirational figures, a man who overcame incredible adversity to achieve so much.

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Zanardi an inspiration to so many

Zanardi’s career and life changed forever in 2001 when he was involved in a horrific CART crash at the Lausitzring in Germany, resulting in the amputation of both legs.

However, he refused to allow that accident to define the end of his sporting career.

After his racing accident, Zanardi went on to become one of Italy’s most successful Paralympic athletes.

He turned to para-cycling and won four Paralympic gold medals and two silver medals across the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, while also claiming multiple world championship titles.

Zanardi suffered another devastating setback in 2020 when he was seriously injured after being struck by a truck while competing in a charity handbike relay in Tuscany.

Alex Zanardi has died at the age of 59.

Lewis Hamilton tribute: 'He did things the right way'

Hamilton was clearly moved by the news, and he paid his moving tribute during an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

"I only heard just before the minute's silence, sad to hear of his passing. But I mean he was remarkable. For one he was just a really lovely guy, and then just with his resilience - the way he came back, how he always maintained a positive attitude and accomplished so much."

"He was a real inspiration to so many, I think he did things the right way."

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