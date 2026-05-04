F1 returned from that enforced five-week break at the Miami Grand Prix but now it is gone again for a little while as we wait for the next race - the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix.

A chaotic day in South Florida just whetted the appetite for more on-track madness, and next time up the action will remain in North America. The sad part is we now have to wait three weeks until the action resumes again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

We have all the details for you and when the action takes place on track, including session dates and start times.

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F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

Next F1 Race: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix schedule and dates

The race weekend begins on Friday May 22 and runs through Sunday May 24 with the actual Grand Prix taking place on the Sunday. Here are timings in both local Montreal time and the UK (BST) equivalent:

Session Day Date Local time (Montreal) UK time (BST) Practice 1 Friday May 22, 2026 12:30 17:30 Sprint Qualifying Friday May 22, 2026 16:30 21:30 Sprint Saturday May 23, 2026 12:00 17:00 Qualifying Saturday May 23, 2026 16:00 21:00 Race Sunday May 24, 2026 16:00 21:00

F1 2026 Calendar: Upcoming races

Canada is round five of the 2026 F1 season and sits in a crucial stretch of the schedule, sandwiched between Miami and Monaco:

Round Grand Prix Venue Dates 4 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome 1–3 May 2026 5 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal 22–24 May 2026 6 Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco 5–7 June 2026 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 12–14 June 2026

MIAMI RESULTS: Final classification with all late penalties applied

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