F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
All the latest F1 News following the Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen was stung by a very late penalty at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix following what can only be described as a rookie error.
The four-time world champion paid the price for what can only be described as a rookie error.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA hit Ferrari F1 with extraordinary late time penalty after Miami Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc has been handed a huge penalty post-race, after a dramatic end to the Miami Grand Prix.
Leclerc limped home in sixth after his SF-26 suffered damage from a spin on the final lap of the race, in which Leclerc did brilliantly to keep it out of the barriers entirely.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix times and positions
Kimi Antonelli took his third straight F1 grand prix victory in Miami on Sunday, putting together a masterful drive in an unusual race and becoming the first driver in the sport's history to convert his first three pole positions into race wins in consecutive races.
The teenager shrugged off Mercedes' apparent loss of their previous pace dominance to battle and beat out Lando Norris for the win – while his team-mate George Russell struggled so much that he finished more than 40 seconds back in fourth place.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton admits being in Ferrari 'no-man's land' after Miami Grand Prix
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted to being in 'no-man's land' in his Ferrari this weekend.
Ferrari brought 11 upgrades to the Miami Grand Prix weekend, and were hoping to be challenging closer to the front after three consecutive grand prix podiums in Australia, China and Japan.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA president announces massive F1 U-turn as exciting timeline confirmed
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has made a huge announcement regarding the future of F1, and it will likely be music to the ears of many fans of the sport.
The recently re-elected president of F1's governing body confirmed a major development in the future of F1's engines.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
FIA hit Ferrari F1 with LATE time penalty after Miami Grand Prix
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton pays moving tribute after death of former F1 driver
- 5 minutes ago
Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'
- 2 hours ago
Next F1 race: Updated 2026 schedule with dates and times for the Canadian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS5 Race times and positions
- 19 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash
- 18 april