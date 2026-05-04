All the latest F1 News following the Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen was stung by a very late penalty at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix following what can only be described as a rookie error.

The four-time world champion paid the price for what can only be described as a rookie error.

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FIA hit Ferrari F1 with extraordinary late time penalty after Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc has been handed a huge penalty post-race, after a dramatic end to the Miami Grand Prix.

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Leclerc limped home in sixth after his SF-26 suffered damage from a spin on the final lap of the race, in which Leclerc did brilliantly to keep it out of the barriers entirely.

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F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix times and positions

Kimi Antonelli took his third straight F1 grand prix victory in Miami on Sunday, putting together a masterful drive in an unusual race and becoming the first driver in the sport's history to convert his first three pole positions into race wins in consecutive races.

The teenager shrugged off Mercedes' apparent loss of their previous pace dominance to battle and beat out Lando Norris for the win – while his team-mate George Russell struggled so much that he finished more than 40 seconds back in fourth place.

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Lewis Hamilton admits being in Ferrari 'no-man's land' after Miami Grand Prix

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted to being in 'no-man's land' in his Ferrari this weekend.

Ferrari brought 11 upgrades to the Miami Grand Prix weekend, and were hoping to be challenging closer to the front after three consecutive grand prix podiums in Australia, China and Japan.

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FIA president announces massive F1 U-turn as exciting timeline confirmed

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has made a huge announcement regarding the future of F1, and it will likely be music to the ears of many fans of the sport.

The recently re-elected president of F1's governing body confirmed a major development in the future of F1's engines.

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