TWO classic F1 tracks aim to make shock return in 2027

Not one but two classic F1 tracks are reportedly doing everything within their power to make a shock return to the calendar in 2027 as FOM and the FIA assess the chances of being able to start next season in Bahrain.

This year's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were initially cancelled due to conflict between the US, Israel and Iran worsening, but the Bahrain GP has now been rescheduled to October where it will be hosted by the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

The event will mark the track's return to the calendar for the first time since 2017 and means that the 2026 campaign will now consist of 23 races.

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The final two rounds of this year's championship in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are also up in the air after the FIA-governed WEC series announced last week that they had taken the decision to move their own season-ending double header in Qatar and Bahrain to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Monza.

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Barcelona 'in negotiations' to replace Bahrain as 2027 pre-season host

As the destination of F1's own 2026 season finale remains uncertain, Autosport Web Japan have reported that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is campaigning to host the 2027 pre-season test, as well as offering the circuit up as a backup option should any of the races in the Middle East not be able to go ahead next year.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed last week that should this year's F1 season finale need to be moved, it would take place in Europe, and now the option for further European races in 2027 has been raised as the sport is understood to be delaying the release of the official calendar for next season until after the summer break due to the Iran war.

The above publication reported that Domenicali has been forced to draw up plans for 2027 in case races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi fail to go ahead.

GPFans understands F1 are monitoring the situation but are still hopeful of racing at Qatar and Abu Dhabi in 2026, as well as all four races in 2027.

F1 are still using their time to make a decision on the 2026 finale so if there was a decision to move the 2027 races, it would likely not come until next year earliest in light of the current situation in the Middle East.

Barcelona used to be the sole host of F1's pre-season testing until Bahrain took over the duty in 2021 due to logistical issues brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, with a similar plan said to have been proposed for 2027 where Bahrain would host both the pre-season test and the opening championship round.

However, as conflict rages on in the region, concerns over plans to start the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been raised, with Barcelona and Imola both offering up their circuits as options to return to the calendar if necessary.

Though next year's official calendar is yet to be announced, we do know that Barcelona was not set to make an appearance due to the conditions of the destination's contract extension being that it alternates with Spa.

However, it has been reported that there could be a gap later on in the season next year where Barcelona or Imola could host a race in May between the events which have been pencilled in for Montreal and Monaco, serving as an alternative to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya boss Jose Luis Santamaria and his team have been reported by Autosport Web Japan to have had multiple meetings with F1 officials already, making it the track's priority to secure the rights to host next year's pre-season test in February.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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