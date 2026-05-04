The final classification from the Miami Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA

After a dramatic fourth round of the Formula 1 season with the Miami Grand Prix, the final standings for the race have now been confirmed by the FIA.

Kimi Antonelli took his third win from three poles to increase his lead in the drivers' championship after the Mercedes star saw off a challenge at the Hard Rock Stadium from McLaren's Lando Norris, while the world champion's team-mate Oscar Piastri was third.

But there was drama further behind them, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing sixth on the road, only for a 20-second time penalty to shift him back to eighth.

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Max Verstappen was also handed a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line on pit exit, however with Leclerc's penalty this did not cost him his fifth place.

Antonelli's team-mate George Russell was fourth while Lewis Hamilton benefitted from his Ferrari team-mate's penalty to claim sixth, with Franco Colapinto seventh for Alpine.

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F1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:31.869 on lap 35.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 circus stays in North America, with the fifth round taking place at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

There is a three-week break between Miami and the race in Canada which has recently moved from its traditional mid-June slot to May and before the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race will take place on May 24 at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).

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Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

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