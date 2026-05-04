close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Antonelli wins GP Miami

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Antonelli wins GP Miami — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

The final classification from the Miami Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

After a dramatic fourth round of the Formula 1 season with the Miami Grand Prix, the final standings for the race have now been confirmed by the FIA.

Kimi Antonelli took his third win from three poles to increase his lead in the drivers' championship after the Mercedes star saw off a challenge at the Hard Rock Stadium from McLaren's Lando Norris, while the world champion's team-mate Oscar Piastri was third.

But there was drama further behind them, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing sixth on the road, only for a 20-second time penalty to shift him back to eighth.

Max Verstappen was also handed a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line on pit exit, however with Leclerc's penalty this did not cost him his fifth place.

Antonelli's team-mate George Russell was fourth while Lewis Hamilton benefitted from his Ferrari team-mate's penalty to claim sixth, with Franco Colapinto seventh for Alpine.

READ MORE: FIA president announces massive F1 U-turn as exciting timeline confirmed

F1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

Miami Grand Prix Race Results (Updated)
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedesWINNER
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+3.264s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+27.092s
4George RussellMercedes+43.051s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+48.949s (*with five-second time penalty)
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+53.753s
7Franco ColapintoAlpine+1:01.871s
8Charles Leclerc*Ferrari+1:04.245s (*with 20-second time penalty)
9Carlos SainzWilliams+1:22.072s
10Alex AlbonWilliams+1:30.972s
11Oliver BearmanHaas+1 LAP
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1 LAP
13Esteban OconHaas+1 LAP
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1 LAP
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1 LAP
16Sergio PerezCadillac+1 LAP
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1 LAP
18Valtteri BottasCadillac+2 LAPS
NCNico HulkenbergAudiDNF
NCLiam LawsonRacing BullsDNF
NCPierre GaslyAlpineDNF
NCIsack HadjarRed BullDNF

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:31.869 on lap 35.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 circus stays in North America, with the fifth round taking place at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

There is a three-week break between Miami and the race in Canada which has recently moved from its traditional mid-June slot to May and before the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race will take place on May 24 at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).

READ MORE: Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal

Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Miami Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress

  • 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:43
F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix times and positions

  • Yesterday 20:50
F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Yesterday 18:05

Just in

10:57
Lewis Hamilton pays moving tribute after death of former F1 driver
09:43
Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress
08:58
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'
08:30
Next F1 race: Updated 2026 schedule with dates and times for the Canadian Grand Prix
07:30
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress Aston Martin F1

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress

1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision' Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'

2 hours ago
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

2 hours ago
FIA hit Ferrari F1 with LATE time penalty after Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

FIA hit Ferrari F1 with LATE time penalty after Miami Grand Prix

Yesterday 23:56
Ontdek het op Google Play
x