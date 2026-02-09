It appears the Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating rumours are for real after the couple attended Super Bowl LX together on Sunday night.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton - now 41 years old - has been the subject of fevered speculation over the past week since reportedly spending a weekend in the UK with 45-year-old reality star and Skims founder Kardashian.

That speculation ramped up a notch on Monday when the pair were pictured arriving in Paris together, and further reports suggested they then moved on to California to continue their blossoming relationship.

Then on Sunday evening celebrity’s newest power couple was captured in front of a global TV audience numbering hundreds of millions as they attended Super Bowl LX together.

Lewis and Kim a picture of happiness

Hamilton and Kardashian watched from a luxury suite at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots by a score of 29-13.

The couple were surrounded by a string of other celebrities in their suite, including Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner, Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, Hailey Bieber (wife of Justin Bieber) and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Lewis and Kim were captured by TV cameras sitting together joking and smiling as the biggest sporting event on earth played out in front of more than 70,000 fans.

Kim, wearing black tinted sunglasses, also sported a black jacket and rocked multiple diamond chokers.

Kardashian of course is not the first famous woman to be seen on Hamilton's arm - his past relationships include former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger while he has also been linked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Sofia Vergara in recent years.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Hamilton, who was coming off a week of shakedown action with Ferrari in Barcelona ahead of that much-hyped first meet with Kardashian at a swanky Cotswolds retreat.

Super Bowl begins busy week for Hamilton

Later this week Hamilton will be in Bahrain as the Scuderia ramp up their pre-season preparations with three days of testing in Sakhir (Wednesday through Friday inclusive).

Hamilton struggled mightily in his first season after moving to Maranello - finishing just sixth in the Drivers’ Championship standings, some 267 points behind new champion Lando Norris.

