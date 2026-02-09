F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton’s ‘wildcard’ uncovered as star reveals new look

Ferrari are said to have uncovered a 'wildcard' for Lewis Hamilton to take advantage of in his second year with the Scuderia.

Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025, but despite his status as a seven-time champion, he is set to step on a grand prix podium in red.

But things are looking up for fans of the Brit as Italian media report the team have found an opportunity for a potential upgrade which could benefit Hamilton.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri reveals new look ahead of F1 2026 car launch

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has shared an inspiring new look for 2026.

The Australian driver is gearing up to join his champion team-mate Lando Norris in Bahrain for McLaren's 2026 car launch and ahead of the big reveal, has treated fans to shots of his new helmet.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to unveil his new look for the upcoming season, and even got behind the camera to take on the role of team photographer in an unusual team shoot.

Adrian Newey and Aston Martin take over Times Square as they battle new F1 rivals

Adrian Newey and his new Aston Martin F1 team have taken over Times Square in New York.

The Silverstone-based outfit have taken their F1 2026 promotion across the pond ahead of their looming car launch, rivalling new American team Cadillac, who have also set up a countdown timer in Times Square.

Cadillac opted for an unorthodox car reveal during the Super Bowl halftime show in the form of an advert, whilst Aston Martin are set to unveil Newey's 2026 challenger via TikTok live on Monday, February 9.

Toto Wolff wants repeat of Lewis Hamilton last lap title fight in Abu Dhabi

Toto Wolff has hinted that he doesn't want his Mercedes F1 team to dominate in 2026.

The Silver Arrows have been tipped by many to be the hot favourites ahead of the 2026 championship given the team's strong history of hitting the ground running with a new ruleset.

But Wolff has detailed exactly why he isn't chasing domination this year, pointing to an example of a thrilling last lap title battle to prove his point.

'Aston Martin is coming to Gran Turismo!' F1 fans go wild as Adrian Newey has dinner with GT chief

Aston Martin F1 team principal and technical genius Adrian Newey has sent F1 fans into a frenzy online with the help of Gran Turismo creator and producer Kazunori Yamauchi.

Newey previously worked on the iconic sim racing video game when he designed the Red Bull X2010 for GT5 and a recent reunion with Yamauchi has fans hoping the pair could be planning a way for the AMR26 to enter a future edition of the game.

GT7 currently offers gamers the opportunity to drive the Newey-designed Aston Martin Valkyrie, but that model was released in 2021 and the game itself came out in 2022, with fans clearly desperate for a new version.

