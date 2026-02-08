Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has been encouraging a repeat of a last lap title fight in Abu Dhabi ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

This year marks the first of F1's new regulations cycle, which will see all 11 teams produce cars which are smaller, lighter and adhere to the new engine rules.

Mercedes had been tipped by some to be the favourites for the 2026 championship before their new machinery had even hit the track, something which was certainly proved from a reliability standpoint during January's Barcelona shakedown.

The Silver Arrows reportedly completed 500 laps in their new car thanks to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, although no official data or times were released from the first set of pre-season tests due to them taking place behind closed doors.

But as talk continues over the Brackley-based outfit's seemingly strong form, Wolff has clarified that he doesn't want his F1 team to dominante the rest of the field this season.

Wolff not chasing F1 2026 dominance

You'd think after experiencing the nail-biting end to the 2021 championship in Abu Dhabi that Wolff would have no interest in ever putting he or his team through the suffering of a last lap title loss ever again.

Former Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has experienced both the highs and lows of a title decider, winning his maiden championship at the final corner of the last lap at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix.

But five years on from the controversial final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP that saw Hamilton lose out on an eighth championship to Max Verstappen, Wolff has implied he hopes the 2026 title will go down to the wire once again.

Speaking to media, Wolff said: “Maybe someone that is on a limited contract would see it you want world dominance and win 24 races of 24, and make it the most successful campaign that any team has ever had.

“But, that’s not my perspective. I want to quote someone that I respect a lot that said to me once, ‘We would like to win both championships in the last race, in the last corner, to have an exciting season, to provide good entertainment and excitement for fans and supporters.’ And that’s a balance you need to strike right.

“But you know how Formula 1 has developed, is that most teams work on equal equipment under the same cost cap. So that’s why those big performance swings, or performance differences, I just don’t see it now.”

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Mercedes will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

Before then, the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

