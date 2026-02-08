Lewis Hamilton has been handed a timeline for when he can expect to return to his previous championship-winning form at Ferrari, but it isn't exactly what he would have hoped for.

The seven-time champion has struggled greatly since moving from Mercedes to the Scuderia and now heads into his second year in red.

But ahead of next week's official pre-season testing in Bahrain, the F1 icon has received some advice from another star athlete who is well versed on returning to top form.

F1 boss admits 'nobody’s satisfied' with new driver signing

An F1 boss has shared that 'nobody' is happy within his team in a harsh assessment of a new driver signing following his first year with the squad.

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has spoken bluntly about the performance of former Alpine star Esteban Ocon, noting that he expects a lot more from the Frenchman in 2026.

"If you purely look at the sporting result, without going to details, for sure nobody's satisfied with Esteban's sporting result last year... we expected more from him," Komatsu admitted.

Max Verstappen’s race engineer reveals reality of ‘heated’ Red Bull conversations

Related image

Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has lifted the lid on what really goes on at Red Bull during a grand prix weekend.

Tensions are high for everyone in F1 during a sprint or grand prix race, but Lambiase has revealed that things are never more tense than on the Red Bull pit wall.

The Red Bull engineer has been at Verstappen's side since the Dutchman's impressive win on debut for the energy drink giants back in 2016, and the pair have often been embroiled in heated exchanges themselves.

Oscar Piastri issues Lando Norris relationship update after tense title battle

Oscar Piastri has reflected on how his relationship with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris is doing after the Aussie lost out to the Brit in 2025.

Last year saw McLaren bring home a second consecutive constructors' trophy in October, meaning all eyes were on the papaya pair as they fought for the drivers' title right down to the wire.

McLaren were often accused of favouring Norris as he and Piastri battled for the championship, but the Australian driver—who finished third to Norris’ first in the standings—maintains their relationship has not changed at all.

Cadillac prepare for incredible F1 2026 launch with Times Square reveal

Cadillac F1 team have begun the countdown to their very first F1 car reveal in New York's Times Square.

The American team are joining the grid as F1's 11th constructor in 2026, and are hoping to make their entrance into the sport a memorable one.

As a countdown clock has begun in Times Square, final preparations are falling into place ahead of Cadillac's F1 2026 car launch, which is set to take place during the Super Bowl on February 8 (TODAY)!

