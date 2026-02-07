Cadillac's exciting preparations are underway for their F1 2026 car launch at Times Square, in the heart of New York City no less.

The Cadillac-General Motors entry is synonymous with the US automotive industry, and the team have gone full U.S.A for the launch of their first F1 challenger, which will be driven by returning drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Cadillac will reveal their 2026 livery in an advert during the Super Bowl LX, which will take place between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8.

In anticipation of the reveal, Cadillac have taken to Times Square in New York where a live billboard with a countdown has been displayed. The team shared a video of the feature on their social media, with a time lapse and the caption 'mission loading'.

F1 TESTING 2026: Key dates, times and how to watch live

When is Cadillac's F1 2026 launch?

Cadillac will reveal their 2026 F1 car with an advert during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 11.30pm (GMT) on Sunday, which means for audiences in Europe the livery reveal will take place in the early hours of Monday morning.

UK viewers can watch the Cadillac live launch, and the Super Bowl for free on Channel 5. The Super Bowl will also be available via Sky Sports.,

At the same time as the advert, Cadillac will also unveil their 2026 livery in Times Square.

When does the F1 2026 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6 at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

The first race of the season will take place on Sunday, March 8 at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

Two three-day tests will take place in Bahrain beforehand, the first from February 11 until February 13 and the second from February 18 until February 20.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's Ferrari exit condition revealed as Horner tells all on championship failings

Related