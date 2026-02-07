Ex-Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has spoken about Daniel Ricciardo in a recent interview, sharing that he felt the Aussie star 'could have been world champion' on one condition.

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 whilst Horner led the team from 2005 to 2025, but heading into 2026, neither former Red Bull employee are anywhere to be seen on the F1 grid.

Ricciardo claimed seven of his eight grand prix victories when driving for Red Bull, but now, Horner has admitted that he thinks the retired racer could have been champion if the energy drink giants had only been more competitive during the Aussie's time at the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Geri Halliwell helped Christian Horner to sign Mercedes star

Christian Horner has detailed the unbelievable story of how his wife and Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell helped to secure a signing from Red Bull rivals Mercedes.

During Horner's time as Red Bull team principal, he and Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff became infamous enemies thanks to the dramatic portrayal of their relationship in Drive to Survive.

But after being axed from the sport last summer, Horner is now speaking out for the first time since leaving Red Bull, with one story detailing the unorthodox way he managed to lure a Mercedes staff member to join the energy drink giant's 2026 engine project.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris reveals 'problem' of his mum's rising fame

Related image

Lando Norris has revealed how his status as one of the most popular F1 drivers on the grid has impacted his close family.

The 26-year-old achieved his childhood dream of winning his maiden drivers' title in 2025, beating four-time champion Max Verstappen by just two points at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

When celebrations ensued, his mum Cisca Wauman stole the show with a hilarious Sky Sports F1 interview which earned her more fame, something which Norris claims she may be enjoying a little bit too much.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 announce Bahrain testing schedule: Dates, times and how to watch

Sky Sports F1 have shared their testing coverage schedule for the first week of 2026 testing in Bahrain.

All 11 teams are expected at the Bahrain International Circuit next week as official pre-season testing kicks off, but once again there has been controversy surrounding the lack of coverage.

With just days to go, Sky have released their full broadcast schedule for the first Bahrain testing stint, taking place from February 11 until February 13.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 insider reveals the one condition that will see Lewis Hamilton leave Ferrari

The chances of Lewis Hamilton exiting Ferrari this year have been touched on by an F1 insider.

The seven-time champion has so far given a much more upbeat impression regarding his second season with Ferrari than he ever gave off in 2025.

But there could still be a chance of an early exit for the 41-year-old if what was billed as a fresh start actually turns out to offer up more of the same disappointment. And one paddock regular is already claiming that Hamilton is in for further sorrow with the Scuderia in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Related