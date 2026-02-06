Red Bull F1 team have reportedly seen even more staff exits less than one week before the squad head to Bahrain for official 2026 pre-season testing.

In January, the Milton Keynes-based outfit showed off the reliability of their new power unit in Barcelona thanks to the 303 laps completed by 2026 driver duo Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

Aside from a crash from Verstappen's new team-mate that caused significant delays to the team's run plan, Red Bull largely impressed their rivals after taking to the track in the RB22, the first Red Bull F1 car to be powered by Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

But just days before the energy drink giants head to Bahrain for the first of two pre-season testing stints, a report from PlanetF1 has stated that multiple senior administrative staff have been let go by the squad, allegedly without being given any reason for their departure.

GPFans have contacted Red Bull for comment.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner makes decision on return as legend linked with stunning McLaren move

Red Bull 'part ways' with key staff in 2026 reshuffle

Last summer, Red Bull announced the bombshell that Christian Horner had been removed from his position as team principal, and would be departing the team he had been at the helm of since its entry to the sport in 2005.

After Horner's exit and the following firing of two senior administrative directors, staff were reportedly given assurances, but now it is believed there has been an even further reshuffle, with four senior staff members set to exit the team.

HR director Joanna Fleet, director of partnerships Julia George, group marketing director Simon Smith-Wright and senior communications manager Alice Hedworth are all said to be leaving Red Bull, with their exits allegedly linked to the firing of former group chief marketing and commercial officer Oliver Hughes and ex-group communications director Paul Smith.

Hughes and Smith were both fired from their respective roles after the British Grand Prix, the last race Horner attended as team principal, with the pair said to have a close working relationship with the British F1 boss.

Of the four staff members who have reportedly left Red Bull, Hedworth is perhaps the most well-known, with the communications manager having worked as Sergio Perez's press officer during his time with the team.

The news comes less than two months after the retirement of former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, who left the team following the conclusion of the 2025 championship which four-time title winner Verstappen narrowly missed out on.

READ MORE: F1 superstar Max Verstappen is hiding a big secret about the new Red Bull car

Related