F1 champion Lando Norris has spoken out about the effects that becoming a world champion has had on his family's fame levels.

Norris became a champion for the first time back in December, beating four-time champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Oscar Piastri to the title at the last race of the season.

His victory sparked jubilant scenes, with Norris and his close family celebrating together at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, before the Brit headed off for a lavish party.

It was mum Cisca Wauman who stole the show, however, with a hilarious interview given to Sky Sports F1 in the aftermath of her son becoming world champion.

Now Norris, who is trying to reset ahead of a 2026 season in which all teams and drivers are starting from scratch with the new regulations, has spoken about the love that his mum has received from F1 fans around the world, as she became the star of the show in Abu Dhabi.

When asked whether Cisca is enjoying her newfound fame on the Fast and the Curious podcast, he said: "I think so, which is the problem.

"She's there cheering me on and supporting me, and that's something I would never not want, right? So that's a great thing.

"It's not her choice to be on TV, but people seem to love her and that's a beautiful thing."

Will Norris be challenging again in F1 2026?

After the winter break, Norris is almost ready to head back out on track competitively, with the season starting on March 6 with the Australian Grand Prix.

Before that, however, there are still two three-day pre-season tests for the teams and drivers to navigate, with the Bahrain International Circuit playing host to official testing in February following the private shakedown in Barcelona last month.

It remains to be seen where in the pecking order McLaren will shape up. They dominated the 2025 season - winning 14 of 24 grands prix and wrapping up the constructors' championship in October - which means any shake up in the competitive order caused by the regulation changes will likely be bad news for them.

Norris and Piastri will certainly be hoping to be challenging for grand prix victories in 2026, but this year the competition may be fiercer, with Mercedes reportedly best placed to master the new regulations.

On top of this, both Ferrari and Red Bull are hoping to improve on their 2025 showing, making for a potentially blockbuster start to the season.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6, at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

FP1 will mark the first session of the season at 12:30pm local time (1:30am GMT), while qualifying will get underway on Saturday, March 7 at 4pm local time (5am GMT). Lights out for the first grand prix of the year is at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

Before the F1 season kicks off two three-day tests will take place in Bahrain. The first of which will occur from Wednesday, February 11 until Friday, February 13. The second of the Bahrain tests takes place Wednesday, February 18 until Friday, February 20.

