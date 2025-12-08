The Lando Norris story: From 'naked in the garden' to F1 world champion

While Lando Norris' father Adam Norris was telling the Sky Sports F1 crew about the 400 races that he has attended with his son since his karting days, Norris' mother had the broadcasting team in stitches of laughter.

Norris' closeness to his parents and the rest of his family was on show in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which he finished third and claimed world championship success.

Despite Max Verstappen winning the race, Norris' 12-point gap heading into the weekend was enough for him to wrap up the title.

"I love you mum, I love you dad," an emotional Norris exclaimed over team radio following the race, as the tears began to flow all around.

While Norris' father is British and from Bristol Norris' mother Cisca Wauman is from Belgium, and it was her that stole the show amongst the celebrations.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the Abu Dhabi GP, Cisca Wauman spoke to Simon Lazenby, Bernie Collins and Nico Rosberg, where she revealed she was ‘emotionally drained’ but ‘very happy’.

Lando Norris' Mum's full interview celebrating her world champion son

The interview started with Collins asking about Lando’s journey, and how much it took from his parents.

Wauman replied: "A lot of sacrifices. When Lando was seven he started karting, by the time he was 8 he was competing together with his brother Ollie and it took the two boys one direction and the two girls I have the other direction.

"So I missed Lando, and Ollie, growing up. Suddenly playing with a tractor naked in the garden was done and I miss that, but this is amazing."

The Sky team were already laughing at this point, while Cisca watched a replay of her hugging Lando after he got out of the car. Bernie then asked what she did in between Qatar and Abu Dhabi, after Norris had failed to wrap up the title at the penultimate race.

"It was very simple. We flew home, back to England. I did a bit of washing. I worked in the garden. On Wednesday I went to see the nativity play from my grandchild. On Thursday we went back on the plane. Those last laps they took ages.

2016 world champion Rosberg then asked Cisca if she was nervous in the final few laps: "Well you never know until the race is done, right? They were calling us down because me and Adam were sitting in a room separately, and they were calling us down with 10 laps to go and the race is not over! How can they call us down?"

So, what would Cisca be doing to celebrate her son's title win? "I don’t know," she stated. "I don’t know what the plan is! Normally I just go quietly, back to the hotel and I start reading my book! And I was planning on doing the same!"

This led to more laughter from the Sky Sports presenters, before Cisca put her hands up in a heart shape to the camera and said: "And hearts always, all over the place!"

