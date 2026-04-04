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Nurburgring

F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race

Nurburgring — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1 is set to return to the Nurburgring for the first time since 2020.

We will see F1 cars on track after all in April, despite the five-week break from the racing action as a result of the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

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FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations

Two new races have been confirmed for F1 Academy, following the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

The FIA-led series has decided to create an entirely new concept, with some quirky qualifying rules.

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Lewis Hamilton’s ‘frustrations’ with ‘bullying’ Max Verstappen revealed

Former F1 star Eddie Irvine has predicted fireworks between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli this year.

He has used the examples of Lewis Hamilton's previous fights with Nico Rosberg and Max Verstappen as reasons for why Russell and Antonelli are likely to clash.

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F1 'doesn't need' Max Verstappen

A former F1 racer has suggested that the sport does not need to keep four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Wholesale regulation changes were brought into the sport at the start of this year, and Verstappen has said that the new cars are not fun to drive, while reports in the Dutch media after the Japanese Grand Prix claimed that he is 'seriously considering' retiring from F1.

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Sky F1 presenter gets Ferrari race seat

A Sky F1 presenter has been given a seat in a racing series, piloting a Ferrari.

There is a five-week break in F1 currently in place, but Ferrari are still involved in plenty of other racing series around the world.

➡️ READ MORE

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