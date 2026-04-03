Sky F1 presenter gets Ferrari race seat

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

A Sky F1 presenter has been given a seat in a GT racing event, where she will be piloting a Ferrari.

With a five-week break in F1 due to the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix amid the war in the Middle East, GT racing events are catching the attention of a number of usually F1-occupied people.

Lance Stroll has been confirmed to be racing in the pro class of the GT World Challenge Europe next weekend in an Aston Martin at the Circuit Paul Ricard, where he will be facing off against Max Verstappen's GT racing team, Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing.

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And now a presenter from Sky Sports Italia's broadcast of F1 race weekends has been confirmed to be racing in the Italian GT Sprint Championship.

Vittoria 'Vicky' Piria is an Italian racing driver who has previously competed in GP3 and the W Series, while also finishing second in the championship in the Italian GT Championship - GT Cup back in 2023.

The Italian-British national is also a regular of Sky Sports Italia's F1 coverage, and has been since 2024, when she replaced Federica Masolin.

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Vicky Piria Ferrari drive confirmed

32-year-old Piria has been confirmed to be racing for the Scuderia Ghermandi by Zanasi Racing team in the Italian GT Sprint Championship.

She will get behind the wheel of the high-performance Ferrari 296 Challenge, driving the No.203 Ferrari.

In the pursuit of Italian GT Sprint Championship success at Imola on April 24-26, Piria will be joined by team-mate Giacomo Ghermandi.

The championship then heads to Vallelunga, Mugello and Monza, with Piria expected to be present at all four races of the championship.

"Racing for Ferrari is the fulfilment of a childhood dream," she said in a statement.

"Being able to achieve it with a team like Zanasi Racing is a source of great pride, and I'm confident that, together with my team-mate, Giacomo Ghermandi, we'll achieve great results and bring a significant sporting project to life.

"I hope this is just the beginning of a great story!"

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