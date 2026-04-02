F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for Ferrari change, F1 star's exit clause details emerge

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will be working with a new race engineer from the Miami Grand Prix onwards, according to reports.

Hamilton has had a much better start to his second season at Ferrari than his first, already having picked up a grand prix podium and sitting up in fourth in the drivers' championship.

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Max Verstappen F1 trolling backfires

It is no secret that four-time champion Max Verstappen is not the biggest fan of F1's new power unit regulations.

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The Dutchman warned that he didn't like what he had seen from the simulator data way back in 2023, but after making his now infamous comparison between the new cars and Formula E during pre-season testing, his words appear to have backfired.

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F1 star got fired for telling his boss to ‘f*** off’

A former Red Bull F1 junior racer has revealed what ultimately caused his axe from the sport after just 28 races.

Red Bull's early forays into the sport involved trying out lots of different young drivers in their seats, particularly at sister team Toro Rosso, attempting to find a future world champion.

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The brutal Max Verstappen exit clause revealed and why it's bad news for Red Bull

After Verstappen only managed to finish eighth at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, word spread in Dutch media that their country's star driver was 'seriously considering retirement'.

And now, a reported change in Verstappen's F1 contract exit clause could spell bad news for Red Bull.

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FIA on alert over new Mercedes engine trick that has 'annoyed' Ferrari

The FIA are understood to be looking at another alleged 'trick' within the Mercedes F1 power unit that could be giving them an advantage in one particular area of a race weekend.

The Silver Arrows have become the clear frontrunners in the 2026 campaign, leading both the drivers' and the constructors' championship after the opening three rounds, but could that all be about to change?

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Red Bull crash stops F1 testing at Suzuka

A driver in the Red Bull F1 stable has crashed at the Suzuka International Circuit, causing a halt to a post-grand prix tyre test.

While many drivers headed straight home to enjoy the unplanned five-week break that now follows the Japanese GP following the April race cancellations, some drivers have stuck around to take part in a tyre test, although it didn't get off to the best start for this F1 star.

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Toto Wolff confirms whether Alpine purchase is to block Christian Horner F1 return

Since Christian Horner's shock sacking as Red Bull team principal last summer, rumours have swirled over a potential way back into the sport for the Brit through the Otro Capital stake in Alpine F1 team.

But Mercedes are now also interested in investing in the share, and Toto Wolff has now addressed once and for all whether his squad intend to block a return to F1 for Horner.

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