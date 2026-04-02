close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Riccardo Adami in conversation

Lewis Hamilton set for new race engineer in Miami after bitter Ferrari exit

Lewis Hamilton and Riccardo Adami in conversation — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton set for new race engineer in Miami after bitter Ferrari exit

Riccardo Adami left the role ahead of the 2026 season

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will be working with a new race engineer from the Miami Grand Prix onwards, according to reports.

Hamilton has had a much better start to his second season at Ferrari than his first, already having picked up a grand prix podium and sitting up in fourth in the drivers' championship.

Following a dismal 2025 season in which he struggled to settle into his new surroundings and was beaten by team-mate Charles Leclerc by 86 points, Hamilton split from his race engineer Riccardo Adami.

But heading into the 2026 season, Ferrari hadn't hired a permanent new race engineer for the Brit, so Carlo Santi took over the duties, the current head of remote engineering at the team.

And now, with a five-week break from the sport due to the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, Motorsport.com are reporting that Ferrari have hired a permanent race engineer for the 41-year-old to take over from the Miami GP onwards.

They report that Frenchman Cedric Michel-Grosjean will officially take over the role from that race weekend, which kicks off on Friday May 1 with FP1 and sprint qualifying.

READ MORE: FIA on alert over new Mercedes engine trick that has 'annoyed' Ferrari

Who is Cedric Michel-Grosjean?

Michel-Grosjean previously spent nine years at McLaren in a plethora of different roles, but speculation of a move to Ferrari started circling when the Frenchman claimed on LinkedIn that he was on a 'career break'.

It's thought that this career break was a period of gardening leave having left the Woking-based outfit at the end of the 2025 season.

Having been a trackside car performance engineer for the majority of his time at McLaren, Michel-Grosjean began more closely working with Oscar Piastri in June 2023, before becoming lead trackside performance engineer in January 2025.

In this role, he was responsible for Piastri’s car performance optimisation and driving development by providing direct support in all racing and testing events across the 2025 calendar.

It meant that he oversaw all of Piastri seven grand prix victories in 2025, as McLaren claimed constructors' championship success for a second consecutive year.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen F1 dig backfires as new exit clause details emerge

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Riccardo Adami

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:27
Lewis Hamilton missed Ferrari meetings, why things are better now

Lewis Hamilton missed Ferrari meetings, why things are better now

  • Yesterday 18:56
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract clause emerges as FIA lifeline revealed

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract clause emerges as FIA lifeline revealed

  • Yesterday 07:25
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

  • Yesterday 20:53
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

  • Yesterday 19:51
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

  • Yesterday 22:42

Just in

5-4
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
5-4
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'
5-4
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
5-4
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
5-4
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Yesterday 23:27
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large Mercedes F1

George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

Yesterday 21:55
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation Ferrari F1

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

Yesterday 20:53
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline Mercedes

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Yesterday 19:51
Ontdek het op Google Play
x