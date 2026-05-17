Lewis Hamilton was the star of the show at Mercedes

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a harsh verdict over his place within the Ferrari F1 team as he continues to see out the twilight of his career racing in red.

Hamilton shocked the F1 world in 2024 when he announced his decision to depart the Silver Arrows after 12 successful seasons, instead chasing his childhood dream of driving for Ferrari.

But it soon became clear during his maiden campaign alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc that the team switch was going to be far from smooth sailing.

Article continues under video

After a challenging weekend in Miami last time out, Hamilton currently sits fifth in the 2026 drivers' championship with 51 points, tied with reigning champion Lando Norris.

Leclerc on the other hand is still sitting comfortably in third with 59 points to his name, even after a 20-second time penalty was applied to his Miami Grand Prix result earlier this month, dropping him down to a P8 finish.

In their head-to-head qualifying duels, the Monegasque leads the Brit convincingly 3-1.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old has continued to struggle with adjustment issues and technical challenges related to his front wing and simulator as the 2026 season progresses.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton told to QUIT as Honda move influences star driver

Piquet Jr. crowns Leclerc as undisputed Ferrari leader

Even though Hamilton finally broke his podium curse with Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this year (where Leclerc finished behind him in P4), former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr., has claimed the Brit has clearly slipped into a supporting role at his new team.

Despite the seven-time champion being one of the greatest talents the sport has even seen, the Brazilian believes Hamilton's team-mate is now the undisputed leader at the Scuderia.

Although team principal Fred Vasseur previously emphasised that both drivers have equal opportunities, Piquet Jr. claimed the Italian squad's internal hierarchy on track has already been set during a recent episode of the Pelas Pistas podcast.

The former Renault driver pointed out that Ferrari doesn't need to issue team orders—the speed difference speaks for itself.

"Are they equal? No," he explained. "Leclerc is the No.1 driver, while Hamilton is No.2. Right now, Hamilton finishes behind him in about 80 per cent of the races." The son of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet sees Hamilton’s decline as no surprise.

"Hamilton has spent twenty years in Formula 1, and this is naturally the winding down of his career," the single F1 podium finisher added, noting that the current top-three contender consistently qualifies higher and performs better in races than his champion team-mate.

READ MORE: Verstappen makes major career announcement at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Related