F1 team announce key return after 15 years with FIA move

A member of the FIA's aerodynamic department has left to return to an F1 team

A return to F1 has been confirmed for one key player after a 15-year absence, marking a move away from F1's governing body, the FIA.

Jason Somerville previously worked for the Enstone-based Renault F1 operation between 2010 and 2011, and was a key member of their Aerodynamics Department.

Having also worked for the Grove-based Williams team within their technical ranks, the British engineer then swapped the team garages for the managerial side of motorsport, taking up roles with Formula One Management (FOM) where he contributed to the development of the 2022 regulations before moving to the FIA in 2022.

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But now, after four years as the Head of Aerodynamics with the leading motorsport governing body, Somerville has now made the decision to return to Enstone with the aim of boosting Alpine's championship chances after yet another regulations overhaul.

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For 2026, the F1 chassis and power unit rules have been tweaked, with the competitive order still reshuffling following such a major change.

After the Miami Grand Prix last time out, Alpine are now a commendable fifth in the constructors' championship thanks to a career-best P7 finish for Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine racer was bumped up to seventh after a post-race 20-second penalty was handed to Charles Leclerc in Miami, bringing in six points for the squad who finished plum last in the team standings last year.

And with the addition of Somerville to Alpine's technical team, the outfit now led by Flavio Briatore will be targeting even further improvement in seasons to come.

Somerville began his role at Alpine on Friday, May 15, reporting to Executive Technical Director David Sanchez.

Once the news of his Enstone comeback was announced, Somerville said: "I am really excited to be returning to Enstone and working with Flavio [Briatore, Alpine Executive Advisor], Steve [Nielsen, Alpine Managing Director], and David in this new role."

"I have been away from the competitive side of motorsport within a team environment for a few years now and I’m relishing the opportunity to be back in the thick of it, hunting milliseconds and fighting our rivals for points and hopefully silverware.

"I am looking forward to getting underway and joining the superb team of engineers, designers, and aerodynamicists at the factory and hopefully contributing to some of the team’s success in the not too distant future."

Sanchez added: "We are thrilled to have someone of Jason’s calibre and experience joining the team and to continue our sustained level of progress.

"The work the team has already done this season has been extraordinary, but we all know that is just the beginning of the job and not one team member is resting on their laurels.

"Adding Jason to our technical team will allow us to take even further steps to better our performance in the latest Formula 1 development race."

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