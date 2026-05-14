F1 team 'in talks' with Gucci over sensational title sponsor deal
F1 team 'in talks' with Gucci over sensational title sponsor deal
Is there room for Gucci on the F1 grid?
One F1 team could be set for a major name change as luxury retail giants Gucci are understood to have entered the frame to become a title sponsor, according to reports.
The pinnacle of motorsport has always been synonymous with luxury and grandeur, but F1's surge in global popularity over the last decade has made it a prime target for a wide variety of brands.
Until last season, Swiss watchmaker's Rolex were the global partner and official timekeeper of the F1 championship, a partnership which began in 2013 and ran until the end of 2024.
TAG Heuer have now taken up the mantle, returning to F1 in 2025 as the sport's official timekeeper as part of a 10-year deal with LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy).
Previously, TAG Heuer were the very first luxury brand to have their logo appear on an F1 car way back in 1969, later becoming the first to sponsor a team in 1971 thanks to a linkup with Ferrari.
F1's allegiance with high-end brands is headlined by their partnership with LVMH, the largest luxury goods conglomerate on the planet, and now, Gucci are rumoured to want a piece of the action.
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Alpine and Gucci in 'F1 sponsorship talks for 2027'
British journalist Joe Saward has been reporting on F1 for nearly four decades and in a recent post on his site, JoeblogsF1, reported that Alpine F1 team are believed to be 'in talks' with Gucci over a future title sponsorship.
The report opened up the possibility that the F1 team who currently operate under the iron fist of de facto team boss Flavio Briatore could even adopt the Gucci name as early as 2027.
The Enstone-based squad previously raced under the banner of French manufacturer Renault, an era which is most famous for their gorgeous blue and yellow classic liveries driven by Fernando Alonso to back-to-back championship success in 2005 and 2006.
Since 2022, BWT has been the title sponsor of Alpine, with their signature bubblegum pink and blue colour scheme splashed across a range of cars from the A522 to the A526 which is currently driven by Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto in the 2026 campaign.
However, Alpine's current deal with the Austrian water technology company is expected to come to expire at the conclusion of the 2026 season, meaning that if these rumoured talks over a new name and title sponsor prove successful, F1 could see its very first Gucci livery from next year onwards.
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