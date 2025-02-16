F1 announce HUGE Monaco Grand Prix statement

Formula 1 have announced an unprecedented change for the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.

The street circuit race has been on the F1 calendar since 1955, and even featured in the first ever F1 season back in 1950.

2025 marks F1's 75th anniversary, with an F175 live event taking place at the O2 Arena in London next week, where all 10 teams will unveil their car liveries for the 2025 season.

Much has been made about Monaco's continued presence on the F1 calendar, in an era where cars are seemingly much too big for overtaking procedures around the street circuit.

The Monaco GP is a staple of the F1 calendar

Charles Leclerc won the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco GP name change confirmed

Now, F1 have announced a new change to the iconic grand prix, in a first of its kind move.

Charles Leclerc won the 2024 Monaco GP, sparking some emotional celebrations as the Monegasque driver finally achieved victory around his home circuit.

2025's Monaco GP takes place on May 5, and for the first time ever it will have a title sponsor.

F1 have announced that timekeeper Tag Heuer will be the title partner of the race, with the brand's clocks set to be displayed through the paddock, and the race being officially renamed to the Formula 1 Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025.

In a statement, Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, said: "This is a truly fantastic moment in Formula 1 history as Tag Heuer becomes the first-ever title partner of the Grand Prix de Monaco, a circuit that featured in the sport’s very first season in 1950, and with which we mark our 75th anniversary this year.

"Tag Heuer is the perfect partner - not only do they already have a brilliant legacy with Monaco, but I know they will bring their passion, creativity, and exceptional style to match the wonderful energy of an already iconic event."