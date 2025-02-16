F1 team confirm shock RETURN

A familiar sight will be making a return to the Formula 1 grid after a shock announcement was made to end a quarter of a century absence.

Alpine confirmed the return in an announcement concerning Eni, who in their last appearance in F1 were part of the Benetton team - a former guise of the French-Anglo outfit.

The Enstone-based squad have undergone a driver lineup shift for 2025, with Jack Doohan driving alongside Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto joining Alpine as their reserve driver.

Alpine’s changes follow a managerial shakeup in 2024, where Flavio Briatore returned to the team as an advisor and Oliver Oakes replaced Bruno Famin as their team principal.

Heading into the 2025 season, the team have confirmed that a key sponsor will be returning to F1 and will partner with Alpine.

Flavio Briatore returned to Alpine in 2024

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will lineup at Alpine

Previous Benetton and Ferrari links

Energy company Eni will return to F1 after a 25-year absence from the sport, with Alpine announcing their partnership with the brand for 2025.

Aside from Benetton - the Italian based company also worked with Ferrari and their logo could often widely be seen advertised at F1 tracks throughout the 1990s - although often under a previous name of Agip. Their return to F1 will see them become Alpine’s official energy and fuel partner.

In a shock comeback after such a prolonged absence, Eni's branding will once again be seen on an F1 car, with Alpine’s 2025 challenger displaying the sponsorship throughout the season.

Alpine's 2025 livery will be unveiled at F1’s live launch at the O2 arena in London on February 18, alongside all other nine teams.

“It is with immense pride that we welcome Eni back to Formula One with BWT Alpine Formula One Team,” Briatore said.

“Eni formed a great part of our history at this team and has also, in the past, been an important partner in Formula One.

“We share common goals and objectives, especially in regard to energy efficiency, sustainability, and future bio-gasoline products.

“To have them back on board at BWT Alpine Formula One Team is great and we look forward to doing many exciting things together in future both on and off the track.”