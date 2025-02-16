Kelly Piquet shocked as Verstappen baby tribute paid

Kelly Piquet has been given a heartwarming 'surprise' by her friend to celebrate her pregnancy with Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen and Piquet have been together since 2020, with the Brazilian model and daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet regularly spotted at F1 race weekends.

At the end of 2024, the pair revealed that they were expecting a baby together, with the Instagram post announcing the news amassing 3.7 million likes.

Since then, there has been much talk about the F1 genes that mini Verstappen-Piquet will inherit, with seven world championship titles being amassed between the two families.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been together since 2020

Kelly Piquet took to Instagram to show off the 'sweet surprise'

Verstappen and Piquet's baby surprise

Now, Piquet has taken to her Instagram to share a 'sweet surprise' with her 1.8 million followers on the social media platform.

The famous pair have been enjoying Verstappen's winter break from F1, holidaying and engaging in some thrilling excursions such as skiing.

As Verstappen gets set to appear at the F175 Live event at the O2 Arena next week before preparations for the 2025 season officially kick off at pre-season testing in Bahrain, Piquet has continued celebrations with her friends.

Taking to Instagram, the Brazilian showcased a boat party in which her friends had purchased a custom lifebuoy ring which read: "Baby Piquet-Verstappen on board".

Piquet captioned the Instagram story: "The sweetest surprise ever".