Max Verstappen’s supposed 'exit clause' at Red Bull is now active after the Austrian Grand Prix, according to F1 insider and journalist Julianne Cerasoli.

The four-time world champion was dealt a severe blow to his championship chances in Austria, where Kimi Antonelli crashed into Verstappen on the opening lap of the grand prix.

Verstappen left Austria without a point to his name, and has tumbled 61 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings.

The Dutchman also had to contend with speculation over his future during the race weekend, as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed the team were in talks with the champion over a potential switch.

Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull does not expire until 2028, but there have been increased reports that the champion could activate the exit clause in his deal with the team.

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Reports originally suggested that if Verstappen were to drop out of the top four of the championship he could activate this clause, but F1 insider Cerasoli has stated that it is inaccurate.

"There was a report that said if he was in the top four, he would not be able to leave, that is not what I heard," she told UOL Esporte. "What I keep hearing over the last few months is that it is about the top two."

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Cerasoli also added that the Austrian GP was a decisive moment for Verstappen, and continued: "We believe that race is important for his future, or this period. At the end of June - the end of the first six months of the year - the exit clause will come into effect, which will release him from his contract with Red Bull."

Cerasoli claimed that the door is open contractually for Verstappen if he wants to leave, although it remains the Dutchman's discretion as to whether he will pull the trigger.

"The door now seems to be open for him to leave [Red Bull]. We don't know if he will do it, we will have to wait and see,” she concluded.

