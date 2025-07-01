Wolff reveals Mercedes contract decision deadline amid Verstappen talks

Toto Wolff has indicated when Mercedes will announce their 2026 contract decision, after the team principal confirmed talks with F1 champion Max Verstappen in Austria.

Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli’s deals expire at the end of this year, with the British driver’s contract in particular attracting questions at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell confirmed that Mercedes were in discussions with Verstappen, although he did not seem concerned by his lack of a deal, and Wolff also stated it was more likely Russell would be in the car next year over Verstappen.

Speaking to the media after the Austrian GP, Wolff gave some indication as to when Mercedes could arrive at an official decision, but he remained coy over the details.

"You need to be respectable towards the stakeholders in all of that process, the organisation, the drivers, everybody, you need to understand the way forward," he said.

"And I don't want to be sadistic in letting a driver wait or not taking any decisions when it should be taken. So I feel we're in a good space. We're [in] June.

"Obviously there's lots of discussions around. I've been open with it and transparent. And at a certain stage in the next couple of months - until the summer break, we need to know. Until the summer break, everything is going to be done."

Wolff was pushed on whether it would be before or after the summer break, to which he responded with a smile, and said: "Maybe in the middle."

Mercedes have been in contact with Verstappen

Could Verstappen move to Mercedes?

Despite conversations between Mercedes and the Verstappen camp, a switch for 2026 is unlikely given the uncertainty around the regulation changes, and which team will come out on top.

However, if Red Bull’s 2026 car is not competitive and their Mercedes rivals possess a title winning challenger, Verstappen could be tempted to make a switch in 2027.

Whilst Verstappen’s future remains speculative, it places Russell in a difficult position, with the Brit likely to be looking for more job security than a one-year extension on his current deal.

Following Lewis Hamilton’s exit, Russell has stepped up as Mercedes team leader, and he is only nine points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, with his win in Canada proving to Wolff why he is a worthy investment for the future.

