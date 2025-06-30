close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris,McLaren,FIA,Australia,2025

F1 News Today: FIA announce Lando Norris disqualification verdict as late evidence emerges

F1 News Today: FIA announce Lando Norris disqualification verdict as late evidence emerges

Lando Norris,McLaren,FIA,Australia,2025

The FIA have issued a comprehensive verdict for McLaren F1 star Lando Norris after concerns were raised over disqualification from the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 star worried over late Lando Norris disqualification evidence at Austrian GP

Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has revealed some evidence that has left him 'worried' about Lando Norris possibly being disqualified from the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA penalty verdict hands Red Bull DOUBLE punishment at Austrian GP

A penalty verdict announced by the FIA at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix has landed one Red Bull F1 star with a double punishment.

➡️ READ MORE

CHAOS at Austrian Grand Prix after truck causes major damage on track

Chaos ensued on track at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend before the stars of F1 had even taken to the circuit in Spielberg.

➡️ READ MORE

‘This is what happens’ - Sky Sports F1 star fires Max Verstappen jibe at Red Bull

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has bemoaned Red Bull’s fate at the Austrian Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen retired on lap one and Yuki Tsunoda finished last.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA consider major F1 rule change after Red Bull action

Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has made a stunning revelation whilst reflecting on the ill-fated end to his Red Bull career.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star DENIED entry to Austrian Grand Prix

F1 star Liam Lawson suffered a mishap at the Austrian Grand Prix, where they were denied entry according to a paddock insider.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

McLaren FIA Lando Norris Sky Sports Austrian Grand Prix Anthony Davidson
F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals bizarre Austrian GP restriction as FIA confirm punishment verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals bizarre Austrian GP restriction as FIA confirm punishment verdict

  • Yesterday 07:57
F1 News Today: Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit takes new twist as F2 car FLIPS upside down in Austria race
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit takes new twist as F2 car FLIPS upside down in Austria race

  • June 28, 2025 18:17

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 13 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star forced to serve FIA penalty at Silverstone after Austrian GP chaos

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce Lando Norris disqualification verdict as late evidence emerges

  • 2 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 star DENIED entry to Austrian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:57
Austrian Grand Prix

FIA announce penalty points verdict over Max Verstappen incident at Austrian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:12
FIA

FIA consider major F1 rule change after Red Bull action

  • Yesterday 21:27
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:53
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x