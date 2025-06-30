F1 News Today: FIA announce Lando Norris disqualification verdict as late evidence emerges
The FIA have issued a comprehensive verdict for McLaren F1 star Lando Norris after concerns were raised over disqualification from the Austrian Grand Prix.
Sky F1 star worried over late Lando Norris disqualification evidence at Austrian GP
Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has revealed some evidence that has left him 'worried' about Lando Norris possibly being disqualified from the Austrian Grand Prix.
FIA penalty verdict hands Red Bull DOUBLE punishment at Austrian GP
A penalty verdict announced by the FIA at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix has landed one Red Bull F1 star with a double punishment.
CHAOS at Austrian Grand Prix after truck causes major damage on track
Chaos ensued on track at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend before the stars of F1 had even taken to the circuit in Spielberg.
‘This is what happens’ - Sky Sports F1 star fires Max Verstappen jibe at Red Bull
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has bemoaned Red Bull’s fate at the Austrian Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen retired on lap one and Yuki Tsunoda finished last.
FIA consider major F1 rule change after Red Bull action
Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has made a stunning revelation whilst reflecting on the ill-fated end to his Red Bull career.
F1 star DENIED entry to Austrian Grand Prix
F1 star Liam Lawson suffered a mishap at the Austrian Grand Prix, where they were denied entry according to a paddock insider.
