Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has bemoaned Red Bull’s fate at the Austrian Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen retired on lap one and Yuki Tsunoda finished last.

Verstappen was unable to challenge Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the win in Austria after he was hit by Kimi Antonelli on the opening lap, where the youngster locked-up his Mercedes when he headed into Turn 3.

The collision caused a safety car and Verstappen’s first DNF since the 2024 Australian GP, leaving Red Bull with only Tsunoda out on track to collect points for the team.

However, the Japanese driver finished last of the remaining 16 runners, after he was given a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for a clash with Franco Colapinto.

Speaking on Sky’s commentary, Kravitz aimed a jibe at Red Bull’s second seat nightmare, and stated that, without Verstappen, the team suffered at the Austrian GP.

“Oh my goodness, what a day for Red Bull,” he said.

“This is what happens when Max Verstappen goes out on lap one, you’re left with one car, it’s Yuki Tsunoda, he’s fighting Franco Colapinto in an Alpine and he loses his front wing and rejoins more or less last!

“This is how dependent they’ve become on Max Verstappen.”

Red Bull’s second seat problem bites back at Austrian GP

Tsunoda penalised at Austrian GP

The driver in the second Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen has struggled over the past year, not only to match the champion, but to score consistently in the points.

Sergio Perez was axed at the end of 2024 for contributing to Red Bull’s drop in the constructors’ championship, whilst his replacement Liam Lawson was demoted after just two grands prix with the team.

However, Tsunoda has not scored a point since Imola, despite being a consistent driver at Racing Bulls, and has been usurped by Lawson in the drivers’ championship following Sunday's grand prix in Austria.

Meanwhile, Red Bull occupy a concerning fourth place spot in the constructors’ championship, as a huge 47 point deficit separates them from Mercedes.

If Red Bull finish the season in fourth, it will be their worst result in the constructors’ championship since 2015, and if they drop even further it could be their worst season since 2008 - when Red Bull were yet to win a world title of any kind.

