F2 star FLIPS upside down in terrifying multi-car crash at Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 2 star Sami Meguetounif's car flipped upside down after a multi-car collision during the opening stages of the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

As Meguetounif attempted an overtake down the inside of Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad at Turn 3, the two made contact and the Trident flipped over, where the car skidded across the top of Lindblad and Luke Browning's cars in a terrifying 540 degree spin.

Meguetounif's car landed upside down, with the incident forcing both Lindblad and Browning to come to a stand-still on the track, with the race promptly red flagged.

Browning, who was close to Lindblad's car at the corner, was pulled into the incident as the Campos Racing car pushed into the side of the Williams-backed driver.

All three drivers reported that they were ok after the incident over team radio, as the marshals quickly rushed to the scene to help retrieve Meguetounif safely from his upside down car.

Following a long period where the track was cleaned after the incident, the session resumed 30 minutes after the crash with 25 laps remaining of F2's sprint in Austria.

The incident once again proved how instrumental the halo is to driver safety in motorsport, and protected Meguetounif from serious harm.

What is the halo?

The halo is a titanium structure covered with carbon fibre that sits above the cockpit of an F2 car. It is capable of withstanding huge impacts, which could potentially save drivers' lives.

Why did F2 need the halo?

The death of IndyCar driver Justin Wilson in 2015 raised calls for greater cockpit protection in open-wheel racing. Wilson was struck by on-track debris at the Pocono Speedway, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Jules Bianchi's passing after crashing into a crane at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix—the last death in F1—is also often referenced, but it has been stressed that the halo would unlikely have saved him.

Which cars use the halo?

After the halo was initially rolled out on F1 cars, it has now become standard across all formulae, including F2.

Is there an alternative to the halo?

There is. F1 tested a Red Bull-designed aeroscreen, modelled on the cockpit of jet fighters, but it was not pursued, although it is used in IndyCar.

