Lando Norris took a dominant pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix, setting the fastest time of every part of qualifying to roar back from his Canadian Grand Prix disaster.
A yellow flag at the very end of the session wrecked Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri's last flying laps, leaving both of them further down the order than their pure pace would have predicted.
Charles Leclerc took a shock second, while Piastri and Lewis Hamilton will share the second row from the start on Sunday – and Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson took a fine sixth position after a season of struggles.
Gabriel Bortoleto had a strong day for the struggling Sauber team, qualifying eighth after cruising through Q1 and Q2, never finishing lower than eighth on the timing sheets.
Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda's nightmare season continued with another Q1 elimination, the Red Bull star qualifying just 18th.
The start of the session was delayed somewhat thanks to a chaotic F2 race, which spent some time red flagged after a scary crash, before Q2 was red flagged thanks to a fire on the grass on the edge of the circuit.
F1 Qualifying Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:03.971
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.521s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.583s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.611s
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.792s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.955s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.958s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.161s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.305s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.678s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
