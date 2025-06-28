close global

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen as British star claims Austrian Grand Prix pole

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Lando Norris took a dominant pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix, setting the fastest time of every part of qualifying to roar back from his Canadian Grand Prix disaster.

A yellow flag at the very end of the session wrecked Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri's last flying laps, leaving both of them further down the order than their pure pace would have predicted.

Charles Leclerc took a shock second, while Piastri and Lewis Hamilton will share the second row from the start on Sunday – and Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson took a fine sixth position after a season of struggles.

Gabriel Bortoleto had a strong day for the struggling Sauber team, qualifying eighth after cruising through Q1 and Q2, never finishing lower than eighth on the timing sheets.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda's nightmare season continued with another Q1 elimination, the Red Bull star qualifying just 18th.

The start of the session was delayed somewhat thanks to a chaotic F2 race, which spent some time red flagged after a scary crash, before Q2 was red flagged thanks to a fire on the grass on the edge of the circuit.

F1 Qualifying Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:03.971
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.521s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.583s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.611s
5George RussellMercedes+0.792s
6Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.955s
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.958s
8Gabriel BortoletoSauber+1.161s
9Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.305s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.678s
11Fernando AlonsoAston MartinOUT IN Q2
12Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
13Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
14Franco ColapintoWilliamsOUT IN Q2
15Oliver BearmanHaasOUT IN Q2
16Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
17Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
18Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q1
19Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q1
20Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

