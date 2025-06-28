Lando Norris took a dominant pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix, setting the fastest time of every part of qualifying to roar back from his Canadian Grand Prix disaster.

A yellow flag at the very end of the session wrecked Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri's last flying laps, leaving both of them further down the order than their pure pace would have predicted.

Charles Leclerc took a shock second, while Piastri and Lewis Hamilton will share the second row from the start on Sunday – and Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson took a fine sixth position after a season of struggles.

Gabriel Bortoleto had a strong day for the struggling Sauber team, qualifying eighth after cruising through Q1 and Q2, never finishing lower than eighth on the timing sheets.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda's nightmare season continued with another Q1 elimination, the Red Bull star qualifying just 18th.

The start of the session was delayed somewhat thanks to a chaotic F2 race, which spent some time red flagged after a scary crash, before Q2 was red flagged thanks to a fire on the grass on the edge of the circuit.

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:03.971 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.521s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.583s 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.611s 5 George Russell Mercedes +0.792s 6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.955s 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.958s 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.161s 9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.305s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.678s 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin OUT IN Q2 12 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN Q2 13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls OUT IN Q2 14 Franco Colapinto Williams OUT IN Q2 15 Oliver Bearman Haas OUT IN Q2 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q1 17 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q1 18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull OUT IN Q1 19 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN Q1 20 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber OUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

