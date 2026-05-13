close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
An image of Mercedes F1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the paddock at the 2025 Belgian GP

George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight

An image of Mercedes F1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the paddock at the 2025 Belgian GP — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight

Can George Russell bounce back?

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

There has never been a better time for George Russell to win an F1 title...but it just so happens it has coincided with his team-mate's growing powers.

Momentum is everything in Formula 1. It controls the narrative surrounding a driver; if it's positive momentum they are a superstar, but if that momentum stalls — or worse, becomes a pattern of poor performances — they open themselves to further scrutiny and the perception of an ever-spiralling crisis.

The latter is exactly where George Russell finds himself situated at present, with three race victories and the championship lead instead swinging in favour of his 19-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Forget nuance. Forget the safety car in Japan or that Miami could mainly be an outlier, it's all about how it looks from the outside. And the simple reality is that Russell needs to win again to quell the very real threat on the other side of the garage.

That's the prevailing narrative from every podcast, every pundit, every hot take bridging the gap between Miami and Canada. For Will Buxton specifically, this test will determine whether Russell is truly equipped to win a drivers' championship.

READ MORE: Mercedes star George Russell put in his place over 'entitled' behaviour

'Russell has to win Canadian GP'

Discussing the changing tides in Antonelli's favour, Buxton stated on the Up to Speed podcast that Russell has to win the next race in Montreal, otherwise he's his world title hopes are at risk.

"It's how George reacts now is where we will learn if George has it inside himself to become a world champion," he explained.

Russell must beat Antonelli in Canada.
Russell must beat Antonelli in Canada.

"If he can respond to being beaten in this way by the young upstart who's not even 20 years old and realise that he's got to raise his level again to a level that he didn't think he was going to have to perhaps this soon, that's going to be the telltale sign because he will or he won't. There's no there's no halfway house for him.

"They have the best car. They haven't even upgraded it to the fullest extent of what they're going to. The biggest upgrades are going to come in Canada and so they should take another step forward.

"George has to redouble now and he has to come back and he has to win the next race because Mercedes have the best car.

"And if Kimi keeps bringing the wins, George is going to find himself in a very, very sticky situation very, very fast."

READ MORE: FIA announce ANOTHER F1 rule change after engines row

Related

F1 Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning

  • 1 hour ago
Kimi Antonelli set to challenge Max Verstappen in Nurburgring showdown

Kimi Antonelli set to challenge Max Verstappen in Nurburgring showdown

  • Today 08:15
George Russell facing Canadian Grand Prix 'crisis' at Mercedes

George Russell facing Canadian Grand Prix 'crisis' at Mercedes

  • Yesterday 21:14
Toto Wolff gives Ferrari warning to Kimi Antonelli as Italy swoons over talented teenager

Toto Wolff gives Ferrari warning to Kimi Antonelli as Italy swoons over talented teenager

  • Yesterday 18:58
George Russell's brazen F1 claim is already coming back to bite him at Mercedes

George Russell's brazen F1 claim is already coming back to bite him at Mercedes

  • Yesterday 15:59
Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance

Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance

  • 46 minutes ago

Just in

12:57
Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance
11:57
Ferrari star slams F1 fans for 'absolute f****** nonsense'
11:56
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning
10:55
Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list: Max Verstappen heads huge field for ‘Green Hell’ this weekend
10:09
Ferrari bombshell as Charles Leclerc receives Aston Martin offer
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance

46 minutes ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list: Max Verstappen heads huge field for ‘Green Hell’ this weekend Nurburgring 24 Hours

Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list: Max Verstappen heads huge field for ‘Green Hell’ this weekend

2 hours ago
Adrian Newey set for another Aston Martin headache after FIA decision Aston Martin

Adrian Newey set for another Aston Martin headache after FIA decision

3 hours ago
George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight Mercedes

George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight

Today 08:58
Ontdek het op Google Play
x