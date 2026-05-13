George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight
George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight
Can George Russell bounce back?
There has never been a better time for George Russell to win an F1 title...but it just so happens it has coincided with his team-mate's growing powers.
Momentum is everything in Formula 1. It controls the narrative surrounding a driver; if it's positive momentum they are a superstar, but if that momentum stalls — or worse, becomes a pattern of poor performances — they open themselves to further scrutiny and the perception of an ever-spiralling crisis.
The latter is exactly where George Russell finds himself situated at present, with three race victories and the championship lead instead swinging in favour of his 19-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli.
Forget nuance. Forget the safety car in Japan or that Miami could mainly be an outlier, it's all about how it looks from the outside. And the simple reality is that Russell needs to win again to quell the very real threat on the other side of the garage.
That's the prevailing narrative from every podcast, every pundit, every hot take bridging the gap between Miami and Canada. For Will Buxton specifically, this test will determine whether Russell is truly equipped to win a drivers' championship.
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'Russell has to win Canadian GP'
Discussing the changing tides in Antonelli's favour, Buxton stated on the Up to Speed podcast that Russell has to win the next race in Montreal, otherwise he's his world title hopes are at risk.
"It's how George reacts now is where we will learn if George has it inside himself to become a world champion," he explained.
"If he can respond to being beaten in this way by the young upstart who's not even 20 years old and realise that he's got to raise his level again to a level that he didn't think he was going to have to perhaps this soon, that's going to be the telltale sign because he will or he won't. There's no there's no halfway house for him.
"They have the best car. They haven't even upgraded it to the fullest extent of what they're going to. The biggest upgrades are going to come in Canada and so they should take another step forward.
"George has to redouble now and he has to come back and he has to win the next race because Mercedes have the best car.
"And if Kimi keeps bringing the wins, George is going to find himself in a very, very sticky situation very, very fast."
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