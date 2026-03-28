F1 Results Today: 2026 Japanese Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results Today: 2026 Japanese Grand Prix times and positions
Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix here
The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, March 29), the third round of the F1 season at the Suzuka International Circuit.
Kimi Antonelli will start Sunday's race on pole after claiming his maiden grand prix victory last time out in China, followed by Mercedes team-mate George Russell who will join him on the front row.
Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc will line up behind them on the second row, followed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton on the third.
The full results and times from the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix will be posted below once the chequered flag has been flown after the 53-lap race. Lights out at Suzuka is at 14:00 JST, 06:00 BST and 07:00 CEST. Here you can also find the timings and how to watch the Japanese GP wherever you are.
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F1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
When is the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix?
Lights out for the F1 2026 Japanese GP takes place today (Sunday, March 29) at 14:00 local time (JST), which is 06:00 GMT. That is 07:00 CEST, 01:00 ET in the United States or 22:00 PT (Saturday March 28) on the West Coast.
The clocks go forward this weekend in the UK, on Sunday, March 29. This will happen at 2am UK time, and will mean that we are onto BST rather than GMT.
This means that although Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix is an hour earlier than qualifying local time at 2pm JST, both qualifying and the race will be on at 6am UK time.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, March 29, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (JST)
|14:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|06:00 Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|07:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|01:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|00:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|22:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|02:00 Sunday
|Australia (AEDT)
|16:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|13:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|15:30 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|23:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|13:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|07:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|10:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|13:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|09:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|08:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
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