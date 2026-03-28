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Antonelli during Friday practice at Suzuka

F1 Results Today: 2026 Japanese Grand Prix times and positions

Antonelli during Friday practice at Suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: 2026 Japanese Grand Prix times and positions

Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix here

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, March 29), the third round of the F1 season at the Suzuka International Circuit.

Kimi Antonelli will start Sunday's race on pole after claiming his maiden grand prix victory last time out in China, followed by Mercedes team-mate George Russell who will join him on the front row.

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc will line up behind them on the second row, followed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton on the third.

The full results and times from the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix will be posted below once the chequered flag has been flown after the 53-lap race. Lights out at Suzuka is at 14:00 JST, 06:00 BST and 07:00 CEST. Here you can also find the timings and how to watch the Japanese GP wherever you are.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen humiliated as Hamilton issued FIA warning

F1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026

Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC
21TBCTBCTBC
22TBCTBCTBC

When is the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix?

Lights out for the F1 2026 Japanese GP takes place today (Sunday, March 29) at 14:00 local time (JST), which is 06:00 GMT. That is 07:00 CEST, 01:00 ET in the United States or 22:00 PT (Saturday March 28) on the West Coast.

The clocks go forward this weekend in the UK, on Sunday, March 29. This will happen at 2am UK time, and will mean that we are onto BST rather than GMT.

This means that although Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix is an hour earlier than qualifying local time at 2pm JST, both qualifying and the race will be on at 6am UK time.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, March 29, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (JST)14:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)06:00 Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)07:00 Sunday
United States (ET)01:00 Sunday
United States (CT)00:00 Sunday
United States (PT)22:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)02:00 Sunday
Australia (AEDT)16:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)13:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)15:30 Sunday
Mexico (CST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)13:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)07:00 Sunday
Egypt (EET)07:00 Sunday
India (IST)10:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)13:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)08:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)09:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)08:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: FIA take action on out of sorts Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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