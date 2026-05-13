F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning
All the latest F1 news for you
One of Lewis Hamilton's most bitter rivals in his Formula 1 career believes the seven-time world champion is now back to his best.
Hamilton had a difficult start at Ferrari in 2025, but after landing his first podium at the Chinese Grand Prix appears to be finding form this term.
There is now hope that the match made in F1 heaven which saw the 41-year-old announce his blockbusting move to Maranello in early 2024, is finally about to bear fruit.
➡️ READ MORE
Adrian Newey set for another Aston Martin headache after FIA decision
The latest changes to the F1 rules proposed by the FIA could intensify the headache already plaguing Aston Martin and their chief designer Adrian Newey.
Following the Miami Grand Prix, proposals for further evolutionary changes to the 2026 regulations were agreed in principle between the FIA, team bosses, power unit manufacturer representatives and Formula One Management, in response to driver complaints over the new cars at the start of the ruleset.
➡️ READ MORE
Toto Wolff gives Ferrari warning to Kimi Antonelli as Italy swoons over talented teenager
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has issued a warning about the impact of Kimi Antonelli's rise on Italian F1 fans.
Antonelli has won three grands prix in a row, and is the youngest leader of the world championship ever, at just 19 years of age.
Now, for the first time in living memory, Italy has a driver with the talent and car capable of challenging for a world title. And the country is going crazy.
➡️ READ MORE
George Russell facing Canadian Grand Prix 'crisis' at Mercedes
Mercedes F1 star George Russell is at risk of coming away from this year's Canadian Grand Prix and being immediately confronted with a career crisis.
The 28-year-old started the new regulations era off on strong form, taking an early lead in the drivers' standings and helping Mercedes to assert their dominance at the top of the constructors' championship.
➡️ READ MORE
Ex-F1 boss reveals Niki Lauda decision led to abrupt sacking
A former F1 team principal has shed light on how one immediate decision from legendary racer Niki Lauda indirectly led to his own premature sacking.
During his time in F1, Lauda picked up three drivers' championships and survived a near-fatal crash at the 1976 German Grand Prix, which took place on the infamous Nurburgring Nordschleife.
➡️ READ MORE
Fernando Alonso receives help from Monaco locals after $10m supercar mishap
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has had to be helped out by locals near his home in Monaco, after trouble with his new $10million supercar.
Like many F1 drivers, Alonso lives in Monaco, the tax-free haven that is often the chosen home for the super rich.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Toto Wolff gives Ferrari warning to Kimi Antonelli as Italy swoons over talented teenager
- Yesterday 18:58
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance
Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list: Max Verstappen heads huge field for ‘Green Hell’ this weekend
Adrian Newey set for another Aston Martin headache after FIA decision
George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight
Latest News
Interested in rallying now? Fernando Alonso gives iconic car a spin around Monaco
- 1 minute ago
Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance
- 48 minutes ago
Ferrari star slams F1 fans for 'absolute f****** nonsense'
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning
- 1 hour ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list: Max Verstappen heads huge field for ‘Green Hell’ this weekend
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari bombshell as Charles Leclerc receives Aston Martin offer
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
F1 boss confirms Red Bull sale talks
- 23 april