Fernando Alonso receives help from Monaco locals after $10m supercar mishap

Alonso had to be helped out by the locals

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has had to be helped out by locals near his home in Monaco, after trouble with his new $10million supercar.

Like many F1 drivers, Alonso lives in Monaco, the tax-free haven that is often the chosen home for the super rich.

And while his F1 rival Charles Leclerc has recently been busy filling the beautiful harbour with yachts, Alonso has been adding to his supercar collection.

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His Aston Martin F1 car may not be providing him with much joy at the moment, but Alonso looked like a kid at Christmas when he was handed the keys to his new $10million Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde last week.

The model is the only one in the world, making it an incredibly rare collectors' item.

Alonso has been spotted driving it around the streets of the principality over the last week, but last weekend, he faced a rather embarrassing moment.

A video that's gone viral on social media shows the Spaniard struggling to manoeuvre his supercar and get it turned out onto the street without clipping the barriers, with its turning circle clearly not the most efficient.

A group of locals were luckily on hand to give the 44-year-old a helping hand, pushing the Pagani from the back to help him get it turned. Alonso did eventually manage to drive off, thanks to the kindness of the six strangers who helped him out.

READ MORE: Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Hamilton'

Alonso's one-of-a-kind supercar

With the incredibly rare nature of this particular model, you would forgive Alonso for keeping it under wraps in his garage, rather than out on the streets.

The Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde features a Carbo-Titan chassis and a Mercedes-AMG 7.3-litre V12 developing its full 760 horsepower. Aston Martin ditched Mercedes power units in favour of Honda at the end of last year, but it appears Alonso has gone back to the German engine manufacturer!

Alonso's car collection is growing and growing, and he might even look to get his hands on one of Adrian Newey's RB17s, which cost owners around £5million.

The Spaniard currently owns a LaFerrari in matte black, a McLaren P1, a Porsche 918 Spyder, an Aston Martin Valkyrie in Satin Racing Green, and an Aston Martin Valiant.

On top of all these supercars, Alonso was also spotted driving a humble Toyota Yaris around Monaco a few months ago. A bit of a come down from the Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde!

READ MORE: Aston Martin flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Alonso insider

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