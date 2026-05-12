Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was involved in a heartwarming reunion with the Mercedes team at the Miami Grand Prix, and it has F1 fans reminiscing.

Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver having left the Silver Arrows at the end of 2024, but is still very much loved by his former team.

The Brit helped Mercedes claim eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014-2021, and won six of his seven drivers' championships across 12 highly-successful seasons with the outfit.

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Now, he is struggling to add to his record-breaking tallies with the Ferrari team, only having picked up one grand prix podium since joining them back in January 2025.

Despite now being a rival, Hamilton is still a part of the furniture at Mercedes, with the seven-time champion regularly catching lifts home from races on Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's private jet, where he is joined by former team-mate George Russell.

Fans love Hamilton back at Mercedes

And a video on F1's X channel has shown that Hamilton still visits Mercedes during grand prix weekends, too, turning up at the team's garage at the recent Miami Grand Prix and embracing Kimi Antonelli and Russell.

F1 fans were delighted by the reunion, with one commenting: "Still feels like home for Lewis," while another said: "I don't know how many times I've watched this video."

One fan even suggested it was like a family divorce: "Breakups in F1 be smoother than actual relationships," they said. "Mercedes posting Lewis like divorced parents still sharing custody of the family dog."

Another fan revealed their delight to still see Hamilton-Mercedes videos, saying: "It's kinda wholesome that Mercedes [sic, F1] still posts about Lewis after he's left as if he's still part of the family (he is and will be forever). Great team culture."

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Lewis Hamilton won six world titles with Mercedes.

Does Hamilton regret Ferrari move?

There's no doubt that Hamilton would currently be in a better position to win a record-breaking eighth world championship if he was still at Mercedes.

Following the regulations overhaul, the team are the dominant force in the sport once more, with Russell and Antonelli engaged in a world championship battle.

But Hamilton has wanted to drive in the red of Ferrari since he was a child, and the opportunity while he was still good enough to race for a top team was too good to pass up.

What's more, Ferrari may well improve as this season goes on and give him a chance of challenging for race wins and championships by the time 2027 comes along.

There's no doubt that there are some unfortunate parallels with another seven-time champion in Michael Schumacher, however.

Schumacher retired from the sport after 2006 following Fernando Alonso's back-to-back championship victories over him, but by 2007 the Ferrari team that he had left were back winning titles again.

When Schumacher came out of retirement and joined Mercedes, the team were largely a midfield outfit for the three seasons he spent there, before he retired at the end of 2012.

Mercedes were winning races by 2013 and, by 2014, the team were the dominant outfit in the sport.

Hamilton will be desperately hoping that his luck doesn't mirror Schumacher at the end of the two legends' careers.

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

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