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Adrian Newey, Aston Martin, Bahrain, 2026

F1 News Today: Aston Martin announcement 'expected' as team reveal major upgrade package

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Aston Martin announcement 'expected' as team reveal major upgrade package

The latest F1 headlines on Tuesday May 12, all in one place

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Adrian Newey is currently juggling the role of managing technical partner at Aston Martin with the team principal position he was thrust into after a management reshuffle ahead of 2026.

But after a visit to the Miami Grand Prix paddock last time out, one source claims that could be about to change soon as F1's crisis team looks to navigate out of a miserable start to the current season.

➡️ READ MORE

Williams confirm major F1 upgrade package after Miami breakthrough

Williams F1 team have struggled all-season long with an overweight car, a rather embarrassing development considering team principal James Vowles previously admitted that his tactic was to abandon progress in 2025, in favour of breaking into the top four teams in 2026.

Though the Grove-based squad are currently way off that target, Vowles has revealed that his team do have more upgrades on the way ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen mania hits the Nurburgring as historic ticket sales announced and fans warned

Ahead of Max Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 Hours debut this weekend, the organisers of the iconic German race have issued a warning to fans not to travel to the Green Hell unless they have tickets.

Verstappen's presence at the endurance event has seen a record number of ticket sales, with the weekend tickets having already sold out in a first in the 56-year history of the event.

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Aston Martin fears revealed as F1 insider claims 'anyone I speak to looks depressed'

Aston Martin's F1 2026 rebuild is so far not going to plan, even with design genius Newey working day and night to get to the bottom of their chassis and power unit troubles.

Following the Miami GP where many of Aston Martin's rivals brought upgrades, an F1 insider has spoken out about the mental state of the squad, following their dreadful start to the new campaign.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has donated a car once used by his beloved dog Roscoe to the Silverstone Museum.

Roscoe Hamilton was close to the F1 legend's heart and was seen accompanying the Brit in the paddock across both his stints at Mercedes and Ferrari before the bulldog sadly passed away last year.

➡️ READ MORE

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