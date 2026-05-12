Lewis Hamilton’s fierce rival claims F1 legend is 'back to his best' at Ferrari

Hamilton has finally settled in after a tricky first year in red

One of Lewis Hamilton's most unforgiving F1 rivals has admitted he is happy to see the seven-time champion finally settling in at Ferrari.

The now 41-year-old opted to leave Mercedes after 12 successful seasons at the end of the 2024 campaign, instead wishing to fulfill his childhood dream of driving for the Scuderia.

But after an immense build-up during the F1 winter break, the reality of Hamilton's Ferrari switch was actually much more underwhelming.

Article continues under video

At the end of his maiden campaign in red, Hamilton finished P6 in the drivers' standings and failed to step on a single grand prix podium, a horrendous statistic that was only softened by the fact he won the Chinese GP sprint in March 2025.

Thankfully, the ex-Mercedes star bounced back a year later in this year's full-length race at the Shanghai International Circuit, bringing an end to his podium drought where he joined his replacement Kimi Antonelli and ex-team-mate George Russell in the top three.

And now, another of his former team-mates Nico Rosberg has issued a glowing review of Hamilton's sophomore season with Ferrari so far.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to Mercedes could fall apart as Russell behaviour called out

Nico Rosberg 'happy' for Lewis Hamilton

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hamilton's former Mercedes rival Nico Rosberg was asked how he rated Ferrari's start to 2026.

The 2016 champion replied: "Well, they’ve started strongly and the car is good. They’re still missing something to be in contention for wins, but they’ve done a great job compared to last year and I think they’ll be back winning grand prix races soon.

The 40-year-old pundit then turned his attention to his childhood friend-turned fierce rival Hamilton, admitting: "I’m also happy for Lewis Hamilton, who finally seems to be back to his best and racing with joy after a truly tough season for him in 2025.

"Settling into the new team wasn’t easy, but he now seems to have finally adapted."

Though Rosberg and Hamilton's bitter feud infamously spilled over into their personal lives, impacting their once unbreakable friendship for good, it hasn't stopped the German/Finnish racer from speaking highly of his former team-mate on more than one occasion.

Hamilton is currently equal on points with reigning champion Lando Norris after this month's Miami GP so will be keen to come back fighting in Canada next time out at a track he has been famously strong on.

Statistically, the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve is one of Hamilton's most impressive, and he currently holds the joint-record for most race wins there, with both he and fellow legend Michael Schumacher boasting seven victories each.

READ MORE: Hamilton ditches Ferrari F1 simulator after setup fury

Related