F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights off Max Verstappen for epic Ferrari victory at Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton stood on the top step of the podium for the first time in his Ferrari career on Saturday morning, winning the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix after leading from lights to flag.
The seven-time world champion fought off Max Verstappen for a famous first win, with the Red Bull driver struggling hard against Oscar Piastri as the pair's tyres wore terribly in the short race.
The Australian got past the reigning world champion into the penultimate corner with a few laps to go, but couldn't make any progress when it came to chasing down the famous number 44.
Lando Norris went wide early on in the race to lose a couple of places from his disappointing sixth-place grid slot, leaving him playing catch-up the the rest of the 19 lap race.
The British title challenger was complaining early about his tyre wear as he toiled behind Lance Stroll's Aston Martin, trying desperately to poach a single point for his championship battle, eventually passing the Canadian but only finishing eighth.
F1 Results: Chinese Grand Prix Sprint 2025
1. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +6.889sec
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +9.804sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +11.592sec
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +12.190sec
6. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +22.288sec
7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +23.038sec
8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +23.471sec
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +24.916sec
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +38.218sec
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +39.292sec
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +39.649sec
13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +42.400sec
14. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +44.904sec
15. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +45.649sec
16. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +46.182sec
17. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +51.376sec
18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +53.940sec
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +56.682sec
20. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1:00.212sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
