F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights off Max Verstappen for epic Ferrari victory at Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton stood on the top step of the podium for the first time in his Ferrari career on Saturday morning, winning the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix after leading from lights to flag.

The seven-time world champion fought off Max Verstappen for a famous first win, with the Red Bull driver struggling hard against Oscar Piastri as the pair's tyres wore terribly in the short race.

The Australian got past the reigning world champion into the penultimate corner with a few laps to go, but couldn't make any progress when it came to chasing down the famous number 44.

Lando Norris went wide early on in the race to lose a couple of places from his disappointing sixth-place grid slot, leaving him playing catch-up the the rest of the 19 lap race.

The British title challenger was complaining early about his tyre wear as he toiled behind Lance Stroll's Aston Martin, trying desperately to poach a single point for his championship battle, eventually passing the Canadian but only finishing eighth.

F1 Results: Chinese Grand Prix Sprint 2025

1. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +6.889sec

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +9.804sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +11.592sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +12.190sec

6. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +22.288sec

7. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +23.038sec

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +23.471sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +24.916sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +38.218sec

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +39.292sec

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +39.649sec

13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +42.400sec

14. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +44.904sec

15. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +45.649sec

16. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +46.182sec

17. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +51.376sec

18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +53.940sec

19. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +56.682sec

20. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1:00.212sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related