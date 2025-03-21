F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars and their star drivers hit Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday, March 22, for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.

After an exciting opening weekend in Australia last time out, China represents an action-packed schedule given it is the first sprint weekend of the season. Indeed, Lewis Hamilton grabbed pole for Ferrari in sprint qualifying ahead of Saturday morning's sprint race, but now all eyes are fixed on whether he can do the same in Grand Prix qualifying ahead of Sunday's main event.

Max Verstappen will certainly have something to say about that. The Red Bull star missed out on sprint pole by under two-hundredths of a second and will have his eyes firmly fixed on landing his first pole of the season.

Elsewhere, McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are also likely to be a threat, with the papaya pair having locked out the front row in Australia last Saturday.

With that said, let's get into all of the important details you need to know ahead of the session and how you can watch all of the exciting qualifying action unfold live.

F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix qualifying start times

Qualifying action at the Chinese Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Saturday, March 22) at 3 pm local time (CST). That means the action will get underway at 3 am (ET) in the United States.

Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below

Location Start Time Local Time (CST) 3 PM New York, United States (ET) 4 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 3 AM Denver, United States (MT) 2 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 1AM London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7 AM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 6 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 5:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 3 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 3 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 8 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 9 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 9 AM Beijing, China (CST) 3 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 12:30 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 4 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 3 PM

How to watch Chinese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Qualifying for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

