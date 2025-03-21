F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 cars and their star drivers hit Shanghai International Circuit on Saturday, March 22, for qualifying ahead of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.
After an exciting opening weekend in Australia last time out, China represents an action-packed schedule given it is the first sprint weekend of the season. Indeed, Lewis Hamilton grabbed pole for Ferrari in sprint qualifying ahead of Saturday morning's sprint race, but now all eyes are fixed on whether he can do the same in Grand Prix qualifying ahead of Sunday's main event.
Max Verstappen will certainly have something to say about that. The Red Bull star missed out on sprint pole by under two-hundredths of a second and will have his eyes firmly fixed on landing his first pole of the season.
Elsewhere, McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are also likely to be a threat, with the papaya pair having locked out the front row in Australia last Saturday.
With that said, let's get into all of the important details you need to know ahead of the session and how you can watch all of the exciting qualifying action unfold live.
F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix qualifying start times
Qualifying action at the Chinese Grand Prix starts tomorrow (Saturday, March 22) at 3 pm local time (CST). That means the action will get underway at 3 am (ET) in the United States.
Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CST)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|4 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|3 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|2 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|1AM
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|7 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEDT)
|6 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACDT)
|5:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|3 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|3 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|8 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|4 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|9 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|9 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|3 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|12:30 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|4 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|3 PM
How to watch Chinese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Qualifying for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes star shares injury worries ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
- 5 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton sets incredible F1 record with shock Chinese Grand Prix result
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR legend's team hit with financial PUNISHMENT ahead of Homestead race
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR make big announcement on 'Christopher Bell rule'
- 3 uur geleden
Kyle Busch slams NASCAR rival over decade-long issue
- Yesterday 22:00