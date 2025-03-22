F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 Formula 1 season hits Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday, March 23, for the Chinese Grand Prix.
After an exciting first race weekend in Australia last time out, things have picked up where they left off in China this weekend, with the action also throwing up some surprises.
Given Ferrari's struggles in Melbourne, for example, not many would have expected Lewis Hamilton to go out and grab pole in sprint qualifying on Friday, which he converted excellently into a sprint race victory on Saturday morning. The seven-time champion has work to do in Sunday's Grand Prix, however, starting down in P5.
Oscar Piastri was the man to grab pole for Sunday's race, beating George Russell and team-mate Lando Norris to do so. The Aussie will be eyeing just his third-ever GP victory in Shanghai, although his rivals behind will be looking to add to their own victory tallies.
Max Verstappen is the man who splits the top three from the two Ferraris in P5 and P6, with the four-time world champion's team-mate Liam Lawson once again qualifying down in P20.
With all that said, Sunday's race promises to be an exciting one, and we've got all the details you need to know about it, below.
F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix start times
The 56-lap race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm local time (CST), or 3 am (ET). Find the Chinese Grand Prix start times converted to your local time zone below.
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (CST)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|3 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|2 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|1 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|12 AM
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|7 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEDT)
|6 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACDT)
|5:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|3 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|2 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|8 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|4 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|9 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EEST)
|9 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|3 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|12:30 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|4 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|3 PM
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV
Action from the Chinese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.
Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix will be shown live on ESPN.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Lap record SMASHED as Oscar Piastri takes first ever pole
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar Qualifying Today: Thermal start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR announce Kyle Busch penalty verdict ahead of Homestead race
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 12:00
F1 Qualifying Results: Lap record SMASHED as Oscar Piastri takes first ever pole
- Today 09:11