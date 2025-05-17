FIA announce Ferrari F1 penalty after Imola mishap
The FIA has announced a penalty for Ferrari after an incident involving Charles Leclerc at Imola on Friday.
A Ferrari representative was summoned to the stewards after practice on Friday, with Leclerc investigated for an alleged breach of Technical Directive 003Q 2.g.ii.
After their investigation, the FIA confirmed that Ferrari were penalized with a fine amounting to €5,000.
An FIA statement read: "Technical Directive 003G, point 2 g.ii, specifies that a tyre may be used more than once in a single session. It also sets out the procedures that must be followed if the team wishes to make adjustments to the tyres such as reducing tyre pressures."
"It requires that first, tyre temperatures must be obtained. The Team Representative admitted that these procedures were not followed, which is a breach of Article 30.5 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"The Stewards note that this was during a Free Practice session. In accordance with similar operational tyre infringements in the past, the Stewards issue a fine of €5,000."
Hamilton suffered the same FIA punishment in 2024
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were involved in a similar incident at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, where their Mercedes team altered their tyre pressure in the garage.
However, this was done when the starting procedure of the 2024 race was pushed back by 10 minutes, and both Hamilton and Russell escaped a sporting penalty.
Mercedes were instead hit with a €5,000 fine for each driver, totalling €10,000 for the tyre breach.
