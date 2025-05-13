F1 Today: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

close global

McLaren boss Zak Brown has revealed that he is the owner of an astonishingly lewd piece of sports history, bought at auction for nearly quarter of a million dollars.

Red Bull star warned complete F1 axe may be approaching

A Formula 1 race winner has warned that Liam Lawson's fall in the Red Bull ranks may not be over yet.

Huge F1 name backed to take key Cadillac/GM seat

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has backed a huge name in the sport to return to the grid next year.

Mercedes conduct private testing at Silverstone between races

Mercedes have been doing some private testing in the break between the Miami and Emilio-Romagna grands prix, going to the home of British motorsport at Silverstone.

American F1 team in 'race against time' to build car for debut

Cadillac team boss Graeme Lowdon has admitted that the American squad are in a 'race against time' for their intended Formula 1 debut in 2026.

x