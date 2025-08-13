Sky Sports F1 star's son makes incredible reveal about 'grid walk' feature
Sky Sports F1 star's son makes incredible reveal about 'grid walk' feature
Change your timezone:
Sky Sports F1 star Martin Brundle's son Alex, himself a broadcaster, has dropped a bombshell on the former racer's most famous TV segment.
Brundle's iconic 'grid walks' see him wander up the front stretch of the track before each race and grab short interviews with drivers, team bosses and celebrities before the lights go out.
But it turns out the former racer doesn't hold the entertaining segment in quite the same regard.
Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, it was put to Alex that his father often looks like he hates that particular part of his race-day duties, and he agreed in no uncertain terms.
"Yeah, he does hate doing it now," said Alex, who is a successful endurance racer in his own right. "I think he's said it verbatim before, what we both want to do is be race car drivers forever.
"The Brundle dream, in some way, is to do 25 laps every day and then come in the pit lane and everyone goes, 'Brilliant laps Alex, brilliant laps Martin'."
READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase
'Sassy' Brundle a firm favourite
Brundle Sr is well known for his unique style of questioning, and has been involved in a host of awkward moments with the likes of Mariah Carey, Kylian Mbappe, Jeremy Clarkson, and star of the new F1 film, Brad Pitt.
When asked if dad is as 'sassy' at home as he is on the TV, Alex replied: "100 per cent, that is him."
Brundle Sr made over 150 starts in F1 throughout his racing career, earning nine podium finishes before retiring in 1996.
He has gone on to become a household name in broadcasting, working as a commentator and pundit with ITV, BBC and now Sky Sports, where he has been since 2012.
READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream
Related
Latest News
NASCAR legends clash over major Cup Series issue
- 31 minutes ago
F1 legend rules out ever returning to grid as a driver
- 1 hour ago
Sky Sports F1 star's son makes incredible reveal about 'grid walk' feature
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin gushes over 'wildly impressive' NASCAR phenom
- Today 18:00
NASCAR official issues driver suspension verdict after Watkins Glen wreck
- Today 15:00
Kyle Busch reveals the most MISERABLE he's ever been in a NASCAR car
- Today 14:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august