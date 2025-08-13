Sky Sports F1 star's son makes incredible reveal about 'grid walk' feature

Change your timezone:

Sky Sports F1 star Martin Brundle's son Alex, himself a broadcaster, has dropped a bombshell on the former racer's most famous TV segment.

Brundle's iconic 'grid walks' see him wander up the front stretch of the track before each race and grab short interviews with drivers, team bosses and celebrities before the lights go out.

But it turns out the former racer doesn't hold the entertaining segment in quite the same regard.

Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, it was put to Alex that his father often looks like he hates that particular part of his race-day duties, and he agreed in no uncertain terms.

"Yeah, he does hate doing it now," said Alex, who is a successful endurance racer in his own right. "I think he's said it verbatim before, what we both want to do is be race car drivers forever.

"The Brundle dream, in some way, is to do 25 laps every day and then come in the pit lane and everyone goes, 'Brilliant laps Alex, brilliant laps Martin'."

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

'Sassy' Brundle a firm favourite

Brundle Sr is well known for his unique style of questioning, and has been involved in a host of awkward moments with the likes of Mariah Carey, Kylian Mbappe, Jeremy Clarkson, and star of the new F1 film, Brad Pitt.

When asked if dad is as 'sassy' at home as he is on the TV, Alex replied: "100 per cent, that is him."

Brundle Sr made over 150 starts in F1 throughout his racing career, earning nine podium finishes before retiring in 1996.

He has gone on to become a household name in broadcasting, working as a commentator and pundit with ITV, BBC and now Sky Sports, where he has been since 2012.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream

Related