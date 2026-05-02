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Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, F1, Japan, 2026

Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, F1, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lance Stroll goes nuclear over F1 regulations

The 27-year-old Canadian delivered a withering verdict in Miami

Originally written by Graham Shaw. This version is a translation.

Lance Stroll has joined Max Verstappen in making his feelings clear about the direction Formula 1 is heading.

The 2026 regulations have divided opinion across the paddock and beyond, with some praising the closer racing and increase in overtaking. Others, however, have been left increasingly frustrated by what the sport has become.

The era of simply going flat out and winning by being the fastest driver in the fastest car feels further away than ever. In its place are layers of complexity, with battery management and the dreaded ‘lift and coast’ now playing a major role.

Stroll has been at the sharp end of things this season, not only has he had those new regs to deal with, he's also had a miserable Aston Martin car which threatens permanent nerve damage every time he gets into it.

It was against this backdrop that Stroll spoke with media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday, and he did not hold back with a withering take on the direction of the sport.

Lance Stroll's brutal take on the state of F1 in 2026

Stroll recently made use of that enforced five-week break from F1 racing to take in some GT3 racing at Paul Ricard, and he came away with a shocking verdict.

He admitted: “Driving in Formula One isn’t nearly as fun anymore. During the break, I got behind the wheel of some F3 cars and it's like 1000 times more fun and better to drive, because you have your right foot, you give what you want and you get what you want."

F1 prioritising business over beauty

While drivers like Verstappen and Stroll are up in arms about the direction of F1 in 2026, the sport is booming commercially. The 27-year-old Canadian says this means there is a worrying disconnect.

“Formula 1 is a business, and they’re focused on protecting their image,” he explains. “We’re drivers - we know what it feels like to be in a great car. There are two very different views here.

"People are watching the sport no matter what, and watching the Netflix, turning on F1 - so F1 is happy. But the drivers, the fans, the people that really know about racing, know what it was before, the drivers that know what it's like to drive really good, proper cars.

"There's no hiding from the fact that right now it's not as good as it can be. It's far from as good as it can be."

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F1 Aston Martin Miami Grand Prix Lance Stroll

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