Juan Pablo Montoya responds after Max Verstappen criticism escalates

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Juan Pablo Montoya has fired back after Max Verstappen publicly criticized comments he recently made in the media.

The disagreement began after Verstappen accused the former Williams driver of “talking nonsense” over his views on Formula 1’s new regulations and suggestions that drivers should face consequences for repeatedly criticizing the rules.

Verstappen also implied Montoya was making controversial remarks to stay relevant in the media, but the Colombian has now responded by defending his opinions, questioning Verstappen’s decision to race a Mercedes at the Nurburgring, and suggesting the Dutch driver may have “bigger issues” if the comments genuinely upset him.

Of course, it doesn't especially help Montoya's case that he gave these quotes to talkSPORT BET, presumably earning himself a few quid from the ongoing controversy.

Montoya: We've never had any issues

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“No. No, there's no drama," he said. "And if there is, honestly, if you're angry about that, then you have more issues in your life than you should.

“I've talked to [Max Verstappen] in the past and at races, and actually, we get on really well. We don't spend time talking to each other, but we say ‘Hi,’ and I say hello to Jos [Verstappen]. We've never had any issues, and I don't think we do now.

On the BBC appearance which started the mini-feud, in which Montoya called for Verstappen and others to be 'parked' for their criticism, he said: “The interview with the BBC was taken completely out of context. I had said that all the drivers who were talking s*** about F1 should get penalty points or a ban for a race, as they do in every other sport.

“If I work for you and talk s*** about your company, you are going to fire me. It's the nature of the beast. And they asked me if that included Max, I said, ‘Yeah'. Because it was Max who became the story.

“People asked Max what he felt about me, so of course, he reacted. If it had been the other way around, I would have done the same thing as Max said. It’s normal. I don't think he gives two f****, to be honest. I certainly don't!

“Martin Brundle, who has never liked me, and the feeling is mutual, got me in the grid. He said, 'I see you have p***ed off Max'. I replied: ‘Nothing new there'."

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