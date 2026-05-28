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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Canada, 2026

Max Verstappen criticizes Formula 1 again after Canadian Grand Prix battle

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen criticizes Formula 1 again after Canadian Grand Prix battle

Verstappen wasn't too keen on the battles at the Canadian GP

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen voiced fresh concerns about the current direction of Formula 1 after an intense on-track fight with longtime rival Lewis Hamilton at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Following a difficult qualifying performance in Montreal, Verstappen recovered strongly during the race to secure his first podium finish of the 2026 season, crossing the line third behind Hamilton.

Fans were treated to an entertaining duel between the two former world champions in the closing stages after Mercedes driver George Russell retired with a battery issue, ending his battle for victory with teammate Kimi Antonelli.

After keeping Hamilton at bay throughout the closing stages, the Ferrari pulled a spectacular overtake on Verstappen on the outside entering Turn 1 on lap 62. The move sealed Hamilton's best result of second place with Ferrari, with the Brit visibly buoyant in the post-race celebrations.

Verstappen: F1 isn't pure racing

Speaking to the media after the race, Verstappen said: "60-40 [power to battery ratio] is the minimum [I’d be happy with]. I know how pure other motorsports can feel like. So then, when you come back to this, it's just, yeah, not very nice."

"I don't want to be too negative now after a race like this, but I know what it feels like to drive pure racing cars and pure overtakes, pure racing, and just natural driving.

"This is all a bit like very anti-driving, anti-racing. Yeah, and that's not what Formula 1 should be about. So, I really hope that next year we can get that 60-40 because that will naturally help everything a bit. Nice time."

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