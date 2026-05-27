F1 legend injured after armed robbery

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Formula 1 legend Alain Prost and members of his family were reportedly the victims of a violent robbery at their home earlier this week.

According to reports from Swiss media, armed intruders entered the Prost family residence in Nyon, Switzerland, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Multiple masked suspects are said to have forced their way into the property at around 8:30 a.m., with reports claiming the 71-year-old former world champion suffered a head injury during the incident.

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It's not clear what was stolen in the attack, but the perpetrators – who are still at large – threatened the family and forced Prost's son to open the house safe.

Prosecutor's Office gives statement on Prost robbery

“This event required the involvement of several patrols from the Vaud gendarmerie, the canine brigade, the Nyon-Region Police, inspectors from the security police and the forensic police brigade, an ESU psychological support team for the family, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security and the French Gendarmerie.”

Prost has since left the country for Dubai, where he also has a residence.

Alain Prost: F1 legend

Prost is one of the most decorated drivers in F1 history, and held the all-time record for race victories for 14 years until Michael Schumacher finally broke it in 2001.

The four-time world champion was nicknamed The Professor for his cerebral, calculated approach behind the wheel, although his dealings with his racing teams were notably less smooth – leaving more than one team on less than cordial terms.

The Frenchman is possibly best known for his fierce rivalry with one-time McLaren team-mate Ayrton Senna, the pair infamously deciding two championships in a row by crashing into each other – Prost winning the first, in 1989, and Senna winning the second the following year.

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